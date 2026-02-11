Love Island's Toni Laites breaks silence on Harrison Solomon being in All Stars

Love Island's Toni Laites has shared her honest opinion on social media after Harrison Solomon made his All Stars entrance.

Love Island series 12 winner Toni Laites has broken her silence after Harrison Solomon made a dramatic return to the franchise as a bombshell on All Stars - just seven months after their OG series.

Last year, viewers watched on as Toni became entangled in a love triangle with Harrison and his now-ex girlfriend Lauren Wood. In the end, Toni recoupled with Cach Mercer and they won the show, while Harrison decided to leave the villa and pursue Lauren after she was dumped from the show.

Now as Harrison cracks on with the girls in the South African villa, Toni has made her feelings about his return clear, taking a swipe at him on social media.

Toni and Harrison had an on-off relationship last year. Picture: ITV

On a TikTok video captioned, "I’ve held my pettiness back for too long 💀", Toni lip-synced to an audio that said: “That’s not what the fans wanna see, that’s literally what the fans don’t wanna see.”

She doubled down on her opinion about Harrison, writing over the video, "That’s enough all stars for me this szn".

The viral video seemed to resonate with Love Island fans. One commented: "Haha you're so real 😂😂 I feel the same way too Toni." Another wrote: "Honestly facts! Get OUTTTTT😭😂😂😂."

Harrison recently split from Lauren Wood. Picture: ITV

Although Toni wasn't happy about Harrison's All Stars appearance, close friend Harry Cooksley couldn't contain his excitement.

In a recent TikTok video reviewing All Stars episodes, Harry was ecstatic that he was back on the show. He said: "The bull is back in town! This is exactly what we're here for - and yes, I've been keeping it a secret for the last three weeks."

Harry added: "He is one of my best pals, I will say that. So I will support him, but I will also critique him."

