Love Island's Harrison slammed by ex Lauren for All stars appearance

10 February 2026, 11:21

Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars
Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Lauren Wood has reacted to her ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon being an All stars bombshell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all knew Harrison Solomon's bombshell entrance into Love Island All Stars would cause quite the stir. This is because, on his first series (just seven months ago) he was quite a controversial character.

What's more is he and Lauren Wood, who he met on Love Island, only split two months ago. While the split clearly isn't as fresh for Harrison, who is now cracking on in the South African villa, it's fresh for Lauren who has shared her upset about his return to Love Island all over her socials.

When his bombshell entrance was rumoured, she took to her Snapchat to share how angry she was (watch below). Sitting in the car outside of her gym, she said: "I'm so angry, I need to let it all out in the gym. I can't believe my life to be honest."

She added: "I think I seem okay, I think I'm just in shock to be honest."

Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars villa
Lauren Wood looked physically sick as Harrison Solomon entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Then, she shared her live reaction to the episode. When Iain Stirling's voice over revealed Harrison was the bombshell, she audibly gasped, moving her hand between her head and her mouth saying: "Oh my god."

As she watched Harrison talk to the girls in the villa about his first Love Island experience, she shook her head and wrote over the screen, "can't believe the words coming out of his mouth".

When he was explaining what happened, he said he was coupled up with "Tone" (Toni Laites) and then "another girl... Lauren". Lauren scoffed at this, saying: "Another girl?!"

Harrison said that when they were outside of the villa his and Lauren's relationship changed, but added that he and Lauren were still friends. This clearly is not how Lauren views their relationship now as she gasped and laughed in disbelief.

Love Island's Lauren reacts to what Harrison said about her

As well sharing live reactions on her Snapchat, she posted a TikTok saying: "Sold me a dream, disappeared to South Africa."

Lauren had already previously said she wouldn't want to see Harrison on All Stars. As soon as they split, speculation that he'd go on the spin off started, and she was asked about how she'd feel. She said: "Obviously he’s on his own now, I would be obviously gutted.

"It’s never nice to see anyone that you love on another TV show. But at the end of the day he’s single, it’s up to him what he does with his life.

"But obviously it would never be nice to see another person that they like be on TV."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts age, what series she was on and more

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Love Island's Shaq has spoke about Belle's feelings for Scott

Love Island's Shaq reacts to Belle revealing her feelings for Scott

Hot On Capital

Bad Bunny Tití Me Pregunto lyrics English translation and meaning explained

Bad Bunny's cheeky Tití Me Preguntó lyrics translated into English

A brand new F1 podcast, Up To Speed, is coming to Global Player

New Formula 1 podcast 'Up To Speed' is coming to Global Player

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Brook Compton.

MAFS Australia's Brook's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl?

Here's who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to in his Super Bowl performance

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Scott van-der-Sluis

Love Island's Belle Hassan facing backlash over Scott van-der-Sluis crush

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history

What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon?

Fans work out who the new bombshells in Love Island are

Love Island viewers 'work out' who the two new bombshells are

Bad Bunny's halftime show surprise guests include Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin

Who is performing with Bad Bunny? Lady Gaga and all the Super Bowl halftime guests

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Duo go public at Super Bowl

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

What time does Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show start?

Super Bowl halftime start time - What time does Bad Bunny's performance start?

Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Why has Taylor Swift never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Has Taylor Swift ever performed at the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift explains why she hasn't done the Super Bowl halftime show yet

Taylor Swift reveals why she refuses to do the Super Bowl halftime show

Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her

Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her

More Movies & TV News

Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island All Stars 2026 Movie Night

Love Island first look sees Movie Night send the villa into chaos

Who dies in Bridgerton? Season 4 part 2 will include a "heart-wrenching" death

Who dies in Bridgerton? Author hints at "heart-wrenching" death in season 4

Bridgerton boss reveals spicy Luke Thompson stairwell scene detail was 'improvised'

Bridgerton boss reveals spicy Luke Thompson stairwell scene detail was 'improvised'

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton