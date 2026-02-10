Love Island's Harrison slammed by ex Lauren for All stars appearance

Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Snapchat

Love Island's Lauren Wood has reacted to her ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon being an All stars bombshell.

We all knew Harrison Solomon's bombshell entrance into Love Island All Stars would cause quite the stir. This is because, on his first series (just seven months ago) he was quite a controversial character.

What's more is he and Lauren Wood, who he met on Love Island, only split two months ago. While the split clearly isn't as fresh for Harrison, who is now cracking on in the South African villa, it's fresh for Lauren who has shared her upset about his return to Love Island all over her socials.

When his bombshell entrance was rumoured, she took to her Snapchat to share how angry she was (watch below). Sitting in the car outside of her gym, she said: "I'm so angry, I need to let it all out in the gym. I can't believe my life to be honest."

She added: "I think I seem okay, I think I'm just in shock to be honest."

Lauren Wood looked physically sick as Harrison Solomon entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Then, she shared her live reaction to the episode. When Iain Stirling's voice over revealed Harrison was the bombshell, she audibly gasped, moving her hand between her head and her mouth saying: "Oh my god."

As she watched Harrison talk to the girls in the villa about his first Love Island experience, she shook her head and wrote over the screen, "can't believe the words coming out of his mouth".

When he was explaining what happened, he said he was coupled up with "Tone" (Toni Laites) and then "another girl... Lauren". Lauren scoffed at this, saying: "Another girl?!"

Harrison said that when they were outside of the villa his and Lauren's relationship changed, but added that he and Lauren were still friends. This clearly is not how Lauren views their relationship now as she gasped and laughed in disbelief.

Love Island's Lauren reacts to what Harrison said about her

As well sharing live reactions on her Snapchat, she posted a TikTok saying: "Sold me a dream, disappeared to South Africa."

Lauren had already previously said she wouldn't want to see Harrison on All Stars. As soon as they split, speculation that he'd go on the spin off started, and she was asked about how she'd feel. She said: "Obviously he’s on his own now, I would be obviously gutted.

"It’s never nice to see anyone that you love on another TV show. But at the end of the day he’s single, it’s up to him what he does with his life.

"But obviously it would never be nice to see another person that they like be on TV."

