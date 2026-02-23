Love Island's Harrison responds to Lauren's claims they planned to get back together

Love Island's Harrison Solomon responds to Lauren Wood's claims. Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has responded to claims he was in contact with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood before his All Stars debut.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We can all agree Love Island All Stars hasn't been short of drama, and last night's episode was no exception, as Harrison Solomon was at the centre of the conversation while responding to ex Lauren Wood’s recent claims.

The fallout from Harrison's bombshell entrance was mega. Lauren not only shared her upset on social media, but she also appeared on the Not My Bagg podcast to tell her side of the story. She shockingly claimed their recent plans to get back together and admitted she would "love" to have closure.

Just before the final, the dumped islanders returned to the villa to give their verdict on which couples were 'least compatible', and they didn't hold back their opinion on Harrison.

AJ voted Harrison and Belle 'least compatible'. . Picture: YouTube

AJ Bunker was the first to vote Harrison and Belle Hassan as 'least compatible' and revealed what Lauren had been saying on the outside. She explained: "Obviously I've been on the outside. I've seen things. Break ups or not break ups, or not telling a certain person you weren't going to come on the show."

She asked Harrison directly: "Your intentions coming into this villa, are they pure? Are they genuine?"

Harrison responded: "Why would I tell my ex that I was going on All Stars?"

Jess Harding then interjected, claiming the pair were discussing baby names a week before he entered the villa and that he sent Lauren a video of his haircut on the day he flew to South Africa - which he denied.

Despite Charlie Frederick suggesting that his actions would make Lauren think they're "still together", Harrison strongly disagreed. He said: "We're not still together. We broke up in October. We have reached out to each other - that's why she's upset.

He later doubled down on his opinion, saying: "Obviously it's not nice for Lauren considering we broke up three months ago. She can't say that we're still together. That's certainly not a thing."

Harrison defended his motives for coming on All Stars. Picture: YouTube

When Harrison's recent contact with Lauren was called into question again, he admitted that they often "confided in each other" after having a "tough journey" last year but hadn't met up in person since October.

He said: "We've both gone through s---. We had a tough journey and the media spoke a lot about both of us. We do confide in each other because we're the only one that went through that."

Despite being "happy" with his newfound connection with Belle, the pair were dumped after receiving the most votes for "least compatible couple" from their ex-islanders.

In their exit interview, Belle was clear that if Harrison had been entertaining Lauren before the villa that they would be over for good.

Read more about Love Island here: