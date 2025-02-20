Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

20 February 2025, 17:20

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?
Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together? Picture: Shutterstock / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2025, but are things still going strong, or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For Luca Bish, his entire Love Island All Stars journey did a 180 when Grace Jackson walked into the villa after a week of him feeling lost with no connection.

From the minute she walked in it was clear she and Luca were hitting it off and even when Omar Nyame, who she has history with, took her on a date she made her intentions towards Luca clear.

But of course, it wouldn't be a true Love Island journey without at least one bump in the road. For Grace and Luca their bump came in the form of a brunette bombshell, Samie Elishi.

Luca had already told a lot of the islanders that he fancied Samie so his head did start to spin a little bit when she came in and they were coupled together by the public. Despite that, Luca ended up back with Grace and they took their romance all the way to the final, missing out on first place by less than 3%.

So, now they are out of the villa, has their "love bubble" been burst or are they still going strong? Here's what we know.

Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2
Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Love Island's Grace and Luca still together?

At the time of writing, they are still very much an item. With Grace hailing from Manchester and Luca living in Brighton there were concerns over the distance but, talking to her Dad, Grace revealed she had plans to move to London anyway so hopefully they'll make it work!

When they got their phones back, Grace shared a picture of them on her Instagram story and said: "We got our phones back last night and we couldn't be more grateful for all the love and support! Thank you so much - it truly means the world to us. Back to the UK we go."

Similarly, Luca shared a picture, joking that Grace was 'under the thumb' and said: "Back to the UK we go, thank you for all the love and support - excited for this next chapter [red heart]"

Grace and Luca after the All Stars final
Grace and Luca after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Luca and Grace were described as being in a "love bubble" on the show, and were even voted the most boring couple by their cast as they were accused of just spending time with each other.

During the final, they reacted to this with Luca saying: "If that's boring I'll take it all day long."

Agreeing, Grace said: "To be honest we were just in our own bubble and I don't think we even realised that we were doing that."

When she left the villa, Grace shared an edit of that moment with the caption: "our little bubble [bubble emoji, white heart emoji]"

The pair adorably left the villa as "pending boyfriend and girlfriend". Luca said: "Like the message's been sent but it's not delivered yet."

We'll update this page if there are any advances on the couple's relationship status.

Grace Jackson hits back at Olivia on Love Island as final starts

