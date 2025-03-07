Love Island's Grace and Luca reveal new relationship status in viral TikTok

Love Island's Grace and Luca reveal new relationship status in viral TikTok. Picture: Instagram / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like Love Island All Stars finalists Luca and Grace have officially taken the next step in their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After coming second on Love Island All Stars, Luca told us he was waiting for Grace to ask him to be her boyfriend following them leaving the villa 'pending boyfriend and girlfriend'.

"He's trying push onto me that I should be asking him to be my boyfriend, which is never ever going to happen," Grace assured us.

But, since then, it seems someone asked someone the question as Luca accidentally called himself her boyfriend in a voiceover on TikTok. Fans spotted it instantly and neither of them have shut it down.

Are Luca and Grace boyfriend and girlfriend?

Luca and Grace came into Capital. Picture: Global

Grace shared a day in her life on TikTok of when she came into Capital for their interview. She had Luca do the voiceover which proved hilarious.

At point Luca said: "This is a coffee my boyfriend paid for- er, my friend paid for."

But that was enough, the fans clocked it with one writing in the comments: "Awwwww the cutest eeekkk boyfriend".

Another said: "You guys, did I hear boyfriend I’m so happy for you guys".

On why they didn't make things official in the villa, Grace told us: "I feel like for us we wanted to meet family and friends and just spend a little bit of time outside the villa before actually being in a relationship."

Luca chimed in saying: "We've done that though, I met all of Grace's family [and] she's met all of mine. Met aunties and nans in mine as well.

"The dog, everything. I met Bo the cat, the brother, the dad, Joe, your mum. Someone down the garden centre that met your mum."

Maybe that chat put something into perspective for the pair and launched them into an official relationship...it might be a tad farfetched but let us believe we played some kind of role in their romance!

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.