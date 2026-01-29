Love Island All Stars sees six OG Islanders enter SECOND villa with US bombshells

29 January 2026, 14:37 | Updated: 29 January 2026, 14:44

Love Island All Stars' US bombshells share a toast
Love Island All Stars' US bombshells share a toast. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars has teased six of the OG cast heading over to join the six American bombshells in a second villa.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has gone stateside, with six bombshells from the US series entering the villa.

Carrington Rodriguez, Yamen Sanders, Zac Woodworth, Kyra Lizama, Imani Wheeler and Sher Suarez are the American islanders on the look to find their match among the British cast.

Following a shock dumping, that saw Jess Harding and Shaq Muhammad leave the villa, tonight's (Jan 29) first look shows how Maya Jama returned to the villa to deliver some exciting news to the cast.

She said: "You’ve all been here seeking a second chance at love. I think it’s fair to say loyalties have been tested.

"But ask yourself this, are the connections you’ve found - or started to build - strong enough? Are you happy? Or could you be happier? Who’s ready for an All Stars twist?"

Love Island All Stars US bombshells
Love Island All Stars US bombshells. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, the American islanders are getting settled into a secret second villa. They shared a drink, as Zac cheered: "I want to make a cheers to the US being part of All Stars for the first time ever!"

But they aren't alone for long as Maya revealed six of the main cast were heading over to the other villa to meet the bombshells. "You guys standing here have been invited to a USA Getaway," she told them.

So far, we'll have to wait until tonight's episode to see which lucky islanders were picked to meet the new arrivals.

Tonight's episode also sees Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning hit the first bump in their Love Island road.

The morning after the dumping, which saw Leanne among the bottom three, Scott shared his concerns.

Talking to the boys, he said: "Last night was heavy for both of us. If it was the other way around I’d have got into bed and been like, 'I’m so glad to still be here with you'...Leanne was so passive with it.

"She sounded like she didn’t care either way…"

