Love Island first look sees Scott and Charlie row rock the villa

20 January 2026, 13:17 | Updated: 20 January 2026, 15:58

Love Island's Charlie and Scott set for row on All Stars
Love Island's Charlie and Scott set for row on All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott call Charlie out for his love triangle with Millie and Jess.

We should have known when Scott van-der-Sluis came blazing into the Love Island All Stars villa with a savage one liner for Sean Stone, that he wouldn't be done there.

While on his original season, back in 2023, he was known for not mincing his words and it seems not a lot has changed in three years as in tonight's episode of All Stars (Tuesday 20th January) Scott is seen pulling co-star Charlie Frederick for a chat and grilling him on his behaviour.

Charlie, who was first one series 11, has been getting to know both Millie Court and Jess Harding. But in last night's episode he took Jess into the Secret Garden in front of Millie, causing a stir amongst the villa.

Love Island All Stars' Scott pulls Charlie for a chat
Love Island All Stars' Scott pulls Charlie for a chat. Picture: ITV

In tonight's episode, Scott asks Charlie for a chat, saying: "Me and Mills were sat on the sun decks earlier and you walked straight past us with Jess [to go to the Secret Garden]. That’s the first time I’ve been shocked in here…"

Charlie questions: “Why were you shocked?”

"Maybe having your cake and eating it a little bit…,” Scott explains.

However Charlie argues that he hasn't got any "cake" because he isn't even in a couple. Scott says: "No, you’re not in a couple but you know you and Millie are going quite well."

Charlie repsonds: "I’ve been very respectful bro."

Scott says: "No, but that thing earlier. I don’t think you needed to go to the Secret Garden with Jess…this whole Villa is about navigating grey areas."

Charlie answers back: "I’m a single guy in here bro, I’m gonna do what I wanna do."

While the whole villa watches on, the conversation is then cut short as Charlie storms off.

This comes after Charlie kissed Millie and then admitted that he and Jess had spoken about how much they wanted to kiss each other.

Millie sternly replied: "If you feel like there's a vibe then I don't wanna be like doing this competition... you can get to know us both but there won't be no kissing coming from my side then.

"And I wouldn't have kissed you then if I knew that."

When Charlie and Jess went for a chat in the Secret Garden, they didn't kiss. However to wind up their cast mates, Charlie wiped his mouth as they left as if they had did.

Love Island's Jess and Charlie having a chat in the Secret Garden
Love Island's Jess and Charlie having a chat in the Secret Garden. Picture: ITV
Love Island All Stars: Millie was slightly stunned when Charlie admitted he wanted to kiss Jess
Love Island All Stars: Millie was slightly stunned when Charlie admitted he wanted to kiss Jess. Picture: ITV

And if that wasn't enough, also in tonight's episode, the islanders are told that a recoupling is coming that will see the boys pick which girl they want to be in a couple with.

Following this revelation, Charlie takes Jess to the terrace and says: "At the end of the day, I’m not in a couple with anyone. I obviously want to explore everything before I do make that decision.

"I don’t want to have any regrets, do you know what I mean?"

But who will Charlie choose? Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

