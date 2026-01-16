Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

16 January 2026, 13:44 | Updated: 16 January 2026, 15:08

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne
Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The first look for the second episode of Love Island All Stars 2026 sees things get steamy for Scott van-der-Sluis, Leanne Amaning and Belle Hassan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars kicked off with a bang on Thursday night, with bombshell Scot van-der-Sluis making his presence well known and by the looks of the teaser, he's continuing to.

Upon arrival, Scott had to choose which couples he thought were 'No Good'. He chose Sean Stone and Belle Hassan, and Shaq Muhammad and Leanne Amaning, meaning they were immediately separated. And he didn't hold back when it came to giving his reasons.

After telling him he was "one of the worst islanders", Scott told Sean that on his season, "You were that far up Joey's a--- you were naming his organs after candy."

The Love Island All Stars first look shows Scott feeling no remorse for his words, telling Ciaran Davies: "I was stood there in front of him and thought I hated watching you on TV…"

And if that wasn't enough, Scott is straight after Shaq and Sean's ladies.

Scott told Ciaran why he called Sean out on Love Island All Stars
Scott told Ciaran why he called Sean out on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

While Sean and Shaq were taken off to a Hideaway Retreat, the rest of the islanders joined in on a game of 'Dicey Dares'. The first dare Leanne read out said: "Have a threeway kiss with the two Islanders you fancy the most"

She chose Scott to do the dare and starting as he means to go on, he chose Sean's and Shaq's partners, Belle and Leanne. Then Belle mischievously asked: "Are we tongues or no tongues?"

After this, Millie Court was dared to kiss two islanders and say who was the best kisser. She chose to snog Charlie Frederick and Scott - but we'll have to find out who she chose when the episode airs tonight.

Scott, Leanne and Belle share three way kiss on Love Island All Stars
Scott, Leanne and Belle share three way kiss on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV
Millie kissed Charlie and Scott on Love Island All Stars
Millie kissed Charlie and Scott on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

With Shaq and Sean away from the main group, Shaq opened up about Scott's shocking entrance.

"That was mad though. He came in on smoke, I was like, what? I thought you guys had some beef beforehand or something," he said to Sean.

Sean replied: "I can’t lie, I’m pretty gutted about it to be honest."

After his night away from everyone, Sean returned to the villa with his eyes set on Millie. He told her: "I feel like I’ve avoided you."

She replied mentioning when the time that they met outside of the villa. "I didn’t want to say anything though in case you forgot...I feel like we telepathically have something, I’ve been waiting for it…I’ve been a bit nervous," Sean told her.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITX.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"
Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her

Hot On Capital

People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.' tour

Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

More Movies & TV News

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from
Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton