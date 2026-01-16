Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The first look for the second episode of Love Island All Stars 2026 sees things get steamy for Scott van-der-Sluis, Leanne Amaning and Belle Hassan.

Love Island All Stars kicked off with a bang on Thursday night, with bombshell Scot van-der-Sluis making his presence well known and by the looks of the teaser, he's continuing to.

Upon arrival, Scott had to choose which couples he thought were 'No Good'. He chose Sean Stone and Belle Hassan, and Shaq Muhammad and Leanne Amaning, meaning they were immediately separated. And he didn't hold back when it came to giving his reasons.

After telling him he was "one of the worst islanders", Scott told Sean that on his season, "You were that far up Joey's a--- you were naming his organs after candy."

The Love Island All Stars first look shows Scott feeling no remorse for his words, telling Ciaran Davies: "I was stood there in front of him and thought I hated watching you on TV…"

And if that wasn't enough, Scott is straight after Shaq and Sean's ladies.

Scott told Ciaran why he called Sean out on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

While Sean and Shaq were taken off to a Hideaway Retreat, the rest of the islanders joined in on a game of 'Dicey Dares'. The first dare Leanne read out said: "Have a threeway kiss with the two Islanders you fancy the most"

She chose Scott to do the dare and starting as he means to go on, he chose Sean's and Shaq's partners, Belle and Leanne. Then Belle mischievously asked: "Are we tongues or no tongues?"

After this, Millie Court was dared to kiss two islanders and say who was the best kisser. She chose to snog Charlie Frederick and Scott - but we'll have to find out who she chose when the episode airs tonight.

Scott, Leanne and Belle share three way kiss on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Millie kissed Charlie and Scott on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

With Shaq and Sean away from the main group, Shaq opened up about Scott's shocking entrance.

"That was mad though. He came in on smoke, I was like, what? I thought you guys had some beef beforehand or something," he said to Sean.

Sean replied: "I can’t lie, I’m pretty gutted about it to be honest."

After his night away from everyone, Sean returned to the villa with his eyes set on Millie. He told her: "I feel like I’ve avoided you."

She replied mentioning when the time that they met outside of the villa. "I didn’t want to say anything though in case you forgot...I feel like we telepathically have something, I’ve been waiting for it…I’ve been a bit nervous," Sean told her.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITX.

