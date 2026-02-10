Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

10 February 2026, 13:02

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth
Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The first look for tonight's Love Island All Stars sees Jessy make an impression on American bombsell Zac - where will this leave him and Millie?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessy Potts truly made a bombshell entrance, entering the Love Island All Stars villa during the Heart Rate Challenge and giving the boys a taste of what's to come dressed in black lingerie.

Alongside Jessy, series 12's Harrison Solomon arrived as a bombshell and the pair set out to cause chaos among the already chaotic couples.

Now, in a first look it appears Jessy's coming for Millie Court's man... Millie and American bombshell Zac Woodworth have been going strong since they met in Villa USA, but could Zac's head be turned?

Jessy gets to know Zac
Jessy gets to know Zac. Picture: ITV

The first look for episode 27 sees Jessy pull Zac for a chat on the Terrace. They get their flirt on as Jessy tells Zac: "I love an American."

And it seems Zac is interested as he asks if she needs an American to be her "tour guide" around The States.

Then, talking about her bombshell Heart Rate Challenge performance, he tells her: "That was a pretty big entrance, you killed it!"

Zac isn't the only one on Jessy's radar though, as she grabs Tommy Bradley for a chat.

"You’ve been one of my top for a while, I thought you came across really well," Jessy tells Tommy on the beanbags.

Belle and Scott have a chat in the Secret Garden
Belle and Scott have a chat in the Secret Garden. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Harrison is still working his charm on Sher Suarez, telling her that he doesn't see her and Jack Keating working.

He says: "I feel like looking at you two [Sher and Jack], I just feel like we’d have a better time together."

Sher concedes that Harrison does "have the best chat [in the Villa]". So it looks like Jack has got out of one love triangle and jumped straight into another.

Leanne and Lucinds reacting to Belle taking Scott to the Secret Garden
Leanne and Lucinds reacting to Belle taking Scott to the Secret Garden. Picture: ITV

And things are only getting worse in the Belle and Scott situation, as Leanne's upset by Belle pulling Scott for a chat in the Secret Garden.

While Scott and Belle are discussing whether or not her famous dad would approve of him, Leanne tells Lucinda Strafford: "She [Belle] should have told me before she’s even pulled him, that’s weird as f---."

LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

