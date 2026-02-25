Love Island's Lauren responds to Harrison's statement during All Stars final

25 February 2026, 11:27

Harrison said a lot of the claims Lauren made were "untrue"
Harrison said a lot of the claims Lauren made were "untrue". Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Lauren Wood has broken her silence after ex Harrison Solomon addressed her claims during the live All Stars final.

As soon as it was revealed that Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood had split in November, it began to be rumoured that Harrison was set to appear on Love Island All Stars. And sure enough, the rumours were true as Harrison was one of the last bombshells to arrive in the villa.

He ended up coupling up with Belle Hassan but the pair were dumped in the brutal final dumping. All of the axed Islanders returned to vote for which couple they believed was least compatible, and therefore should be dumped from the villa before the final.

Harrison and Belle received the most votes, with many of the Islanders quoting things that Harrison's ex Lauren had been saying about him. In particular, she had gone on the Not My Bagg podcast and claimed she and Harrison had plans to get back together and that he was messaging her right until he flew out for the show.

Harrison and Belle when they were dumped from the villa
Harrison and Belle when they were dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

When Harrison first left the villa, he had said it was not true that they'd planned to get back together but that he didn't want to comment further until he had seen everything that Lauren had said.

During the live final, host Maya Jama asked Harrison if he'd seen what she'd said and even played out part of the podcast on the shwo.

After the clip was shown, he said: "It's a shame because obviously we broke up very amicably. I feel like a lot of the things she in in the podcast were untrue but I feel like it's something I don't really want to air on national TV."

Belle was also asked what she made of it, but admitted that was the first time she'd seen the podcast clip and that it was for Lauren and Harrison to sort out among themselves.

Lauren shared a TikTok saying she wanted to bang her head against the wall
Lauren shared a TikTok saying she wanted to bang her head against the wall. Picture: TikTok

Meanwhile, Lauren is on holiday with series 12's Megan Moore but she is clearly keeping up to date on all things Harrison as soon as the final aired she posted a TikTok seemingly in response.

She posted a video lip-syncing to the sound: "I lowkey feel like banging my head into a wall over and over again."

In the comments of the video, fans are torn, with some in support of Lauren and others agreeing with Harrison. One wrote: "Girl why are you making me agree with Harrison."

But someone else said: "It's okay Lauren, we're all with you."

