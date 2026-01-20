Love Island favourite reveals shocking filming secret and calls out All Stars backlash

20 January 2026, 13:25

Shakira Khan's Love Island promo image and a screenshot from her TikTok video.
Shakira Khan has revealed a shocking filming secret. . Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Former Love Island star Shakira Khan has revealed a huge filming secret about one of the show's most popular games.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Island finalist Shakira Khan has revealed a shocking filming secret about the show’s “heavily produced content”, after All Stars received criticism from viewers.

Shakira made her Love Island debut last year and instantly became a fan-favourite. From emotionally ending things with Conor Phillips to a messy love triangle involving Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley, viewers closely followed the highs and lows of her villa journey.

Now, as All Stars hit the ground running many fans have hit out and called the show 'boring'. Amid the backlash, Shakira has spoken out - not only to defend the All Stars contestants, but to insist how "heavily-edited" the show really is.

Harry and Shakira pictured in the Love Island villa together.
Harry and Shakira were runners-up in Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

In a TikTok video, Shakira shared that many situations and challenges are "orchestrated" by producers. She said: "Even in challenges, like you'll do a challenge and you'll have to lock in your answers what you're going to do for that challenge before it's even happened.

"So nothing is situational, you can't even change things."

She added: "For example, in 'Snog, Marry, Pie', you have to lock in your answers, so you can't react to that. If someone mugged you off you can't even react to it because you locked in your answers.

"You might have to kiss that person even if they've just mugged you off."

'Snog, Marry, Pie' has become a staple in the Love Island franchise, a game where the islanders have to even kiss the islander they fancy, give them a ring, or pie them with a plate full of whipped cream.

A screenshot from Shakira's TikTok.
Shakira told fans to 'stop being nasty' about All Stars. Picture: TikTok

Shakira claimed that producers at different levels are involved to ensure the show has an entertaining storyline for viewers - which can go as far as cutting entire scenes to maintain drama.

She also said that although she had “relationships with some people” those scenes never made the final cut because they were “boring” and didn’t “fit the narrative".

The former islander told fans that anyone calling the current All Stars season 'boring', should remember that the cast are "being told to do things" to make entertaining TV.

She said: "If there is drama, you complain. If there isn't drama, you complain."

Shakira even reflected on her own season and suggested watching it back "doesn't make sense,” because of how the clips are edited.

