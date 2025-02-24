Love Island’s Ekin-Su calls out backlash towards Elma after All Stars ‘feud’

24 February 2025, 12:24

Ekin-Su has called out backlash against Elma Pazar.
Ekin-Su has called out backlash against Elma Pazar. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has reacted to backlash against Elma Pazar after their 'feud' on All Stars.

The All Stars villa certainly packed a punch this year, with plenty of drama, romance and hilarious moments between the islanders.

But, despite plenty of displays of solidarity between the stars on this year’s show, there was also moments of tension - particularly in one episode between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, her partner Curtis Pritchard and Elma Pazar.

For those who don’t remember, the two island babes ended up in a pretty feisty row when Ekin-Su kissed Elma’s partner Sammy Root during a challenge.

And Elma got pretty tetchy afterwards, as the reality star told Ekin-Su that she and Curtis had the weakest connection in the villa.

Following the spat, Elma was hit with thousands of bullying allegations, with broadcast regulator Ofcom receiving more than 2,000 complaints about her behaviour.

But now Ekin-Su has called out the backlash against Elma in a candid interview on ITV’s Lorraine.

Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard on Love Island All Stara 2025.
Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard on Love Island All Stara 2025. Picture: ITV

Speaking with the host of the self-titled show, Ekin-Su said about the confrontation: “Do you know what? I love her, and it breaks my heart to see backlash on Elma.

“We should be kinder and show love. Yes, there was that thing in there but listen, it’s a show and things are heightened in there. We made up, we moved on. She’s found love, I’ve found love and I wish her the best.”

The backlash against Elma was certainly unfamiliar territory for the villa babe after she had spent weeks as a firm fan favourite, only for the public opinion to do a complete U-turn.

Elma and Curtis row over dinner on Love Island: All Stars

Ekin-Su was coupled up with Curtis Pritchard on All Stars 2025 and the pair went on to bag third place in the finale last week, falling two places behind the show winners Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen.

As she continued her interview on Lorraine, Ekin-Su dismissed claims that she and her beau had faked their romance for the villa. She said: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion and it’s okay if some people call it a ‘showmance’, fake, real, or whatever – that’s okay.

“But what is important is how we feel, and that’s real."

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root.
Elma Pazar and Sammy Root. Picture: ITV

And Curtis, cosied up on the sofa with his flame, backed up her claims, as he told the daytime show host: “We are who we are and I think we both went in there with open minds and to actually find someone.”

Reacting to the influx of complaints against Elma at the time, the star's friends and family asked fans to remember “no one sees the full picture 24 hours a day”.

They wrote: “Last night was a tough one, but let’s remember - it was just a game. The villa is a bubble, emotions run high and every moment is a chance to learn and grow. No one sees the full picture of a 24 hour day.

"Some of the comments and DMs Elma has been getting, especially about her appearance, are completely uncalled for. Let’s not forget this is a TV show created for entertainment and there’s a real person behind the screen."

