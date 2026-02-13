Exclusive

Love Island's Curtis addresses Kyra "rebound" claims and current relationship status

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard addressing what's next for him and Kyra Lizama. Picture: Capital / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and Kyra Lizama left the villa together - but are they still together? Here's what Curtis told us after leaving the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After three cracks at the whip, Curtis Pritchard returned to the villa for a fourth go at love on Love Island All Stars. With his life outside of love in check, he was looking to find his forever partner in the villa.

While he admits the villa might not be the best place to find love, he knows it can happen and thought he'd struck gold when he and Millie Court found a spark. Sadly, it fizzled out as fast as it started with Millie asking for them to slow things down, and then she was swept off her feet by American bombshell Zac Woodworth.

However, it wasn't all bad as there was an American bombshell waiting for him too, Kyra Lizama. When Kyra entered the main villa her chemistry with Curtis was undeniable.

The pair were dumped from the villa alongside Konnor Ewudzi and Imani Wheeler, as the public's least favourite couples. Since they've left the villa fans are desperate to know whether Kyra and Curtis are actually making it work, especially since Kyra lives in Hawaii.

Here's everything Curtis told us...

Curtis and Kyra having an intimate moment on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Speaking about what's next for him and Kyra now that they've left the villa, he revealed that Kyra has returned to Hawaii but they're hoping to see each other again before the All Stars final.

"You know last year when they flew everyone out for the final, and that little - I'm gonna call it a round table chat where it's around the fire pit and they just roast everyone? So I don't know if that's happening or not happening, hopefully it is 'cause that'll be a nice little catch up with Kyra," he explained.

He said that they've still been keeping in touch via text since they left the show, but added: "I won't lie, she lives at the other end of the world. I'm not putting any pressure on it, she's not. We've both and chats and stuff, and we're still still messaging and seeing what's what."

Curtis revealed that he has a fight coming up and that Kyra has said she wants to attend. "After that, I've got a little break so maybe I'll go over to Hawaii, I've never been."

Love Island's Curtis reveals what's next for him and Kyra

The reality TV star and boxer also addressed speculation that he used Kyra as a "rebound" after things added with Millie. "Say what you want, I don't really care. That's what I'd say to most people to be honest," he started.

He continued: "I mean the me and Mills situation, yeah I feel for her, it didn't work out, I need clarification that it was fully, fully, fully done for my own peace of mind so that I can actually get to know someone.

"Whoever I got with next, people would say is a rebound so... it's a loss, loss situation and just a narrow minded situation from all of you or are saying it. So, that's my opinion."

Read more Love Island news here: