Love Island's Kyra responds to Curtis 'dumping' her in shocking social post

"Ouch lol"

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard appears to dump Kyra Lizama via social post. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like things aren't going too well for Love Island's Kyra Lizama and Curtis Pritchard after they left the Love Island All Stars villa.

Love Island All Stars' Curtis Pritchard and Kyra Lizama left the villa as an item, with strong sexual chemistry saying they had "high hopes" about their future together.

However, after leaving the villa, Curtis returned to the UK while Kyra travelled back home to Hawaii. This didn't look good for the future of their relationship, but Curtis told us they were still in contact and talking everyday.

Acknowledging that they're long distance, he said: "I won't lie, she lives at the other end of the world. I'm not putting any pressure on it, she's not. We've both had chats and stuff, and we're still still messaging and seeing what's what."

But, just a day later, Curtis shared an Instagram post that seemed like he was completely checked out of his and Kyra's connection. Kyra saw the post and has shared her feelings about it.

Curtis and Kyra were dumped from the villa together. Picture: ITV

Curtis' sister-in-law Zara Zoffany, who's engaged to his brother AJ Pritchard, wrote on an Instagram caption: "Well .. I wasn’t too impressed with the girls in the Villa & my brother in law deserves a Valentines…

"Comment a ‘❤️’ if you think you could be the one! I will pick 1 girl to join us on a double date tomorrow 🥰 !!I will DM you by midday tomorrow 😚❤️"

The caption was under a video of Curtis having belated birthday celebrations as his birthday was while he was in the villa. He blew out his candle and joked that he had wished to find love.

"It's Valentine's Day tomorrow, fine me love," he said. While the caption was written by Zara, the video was posted to Curtis' feed.

Kyra saw the post and left a comment simply saying: "Ouch lol."

One fan replied to her comment saying: "I wouldn’t worry, curtis probably isn’t aware what Zara’s written she took his phone. I don’t get good vibes from her at all."

Agreeing, another said: "I've said before I’ve never got good vibes from her. Curtis was literally in interviews today saying how much he likes Kyra, before this meal like you said.

"I definitely think girls he dates have to go through her approval, when it’s none of her business who he dates."

But another said: "I think we all know it wasn't going to last... you'll find someone who will value you. ✨"

Kyra shared some stunning pictures on Instagram captioned: "Bombshell forsure". Picture: Instagram

Neither Curtis or Kyra have said anything else on the matter and they still follow each other on Instagram, which is a sign they're still amicable.

On when they're next set to see each other, Curtis told us: "You know last year when they flew everyone out for the final, and that little - I'm gonna call it a round table - chat where it's around the fire pit and they just roast everyone?

"So I don't know if that's happening or not happening, hopefully it is 'cause that'll be a nice little catch up with Kyra."

He added that he has a fight coming up and that Kyra has said she wants to attend. "After that, I've got a little break so maybe I'll go over to Hawaii, I've never been," he said.

