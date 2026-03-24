Love Island All Stars couple Belle and Harrison surprise everyone with relationship update

24 March 2026, 12:59

Love Island's Belle and Harrison have hinted at a big relationship change
Love Island's Belle and Harrison have hinted at a big relationship change. Picture: Harrison Solomon/TikTok

By Zoe Adams

Are Belle and Harrison still together? All Stars couple reveal the latest update in their relationship and everyone is very happy for them.

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Love Island All Stars brought together Belle Hassan and Harrison Solomon in what everyone thought was an unlikely pairing.

After only just getting to know each other in the villa due to his late bombshell arrival, the couple were then brutally dumped after the ex islanders came in and voted them the least compatible.

Leaving one day before the All Stars final, Belle and Harrison were keen to prove everyone wrong and see what their relationship was made of. And it seems they've done exactly that.

In their latest TikTok upload, the islanders have hinted they've taken a huge leap in their romance and potentially gone official.

Harrison uploaded a video of him lip-syncing to Belle's iconic Love Island statement: "Done. Your girl is not an option.”

He then pans the camera around to a very chuffed Belle sitting next to him. He captioned the video: "Just to let you know @Belle Hassan is not an option."

The post caused quite the stir for his followers who are convinced this means they're an official couple now.

One wrote: "WAIT CAPTION ARE THEY LIKE CLOSED OFF FULLY???"

Another fan excited by the update wrote: "Love love love you two together!!! Proving everyone wrong is just pure sass!!"

Belle has also taken Harrison to meet her dad, who gave him the seal of approval, something she always said was the most important thing for her when in a relationship.

Belle and Harrison didn't have much time in the Love Island villa together
Belle and Harrison didn't have much time in the Love Island villa together. Picture: ITV2

People were concerned about whether this Love Island All Stars couple could go the distance after they had only days to form a connection in the villa. It was also plagued by her fall outs with Lucinda and Scott van-der-Sluis.

Harrison's ex Lauren was also brought up in the villa after she claimed they were still in touch despite their split in October.

But while Harrison and Belle's romance seems to be stronger than ever, it appears winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have split just weeks after the final.

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