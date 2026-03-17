Love Island’s Mitch suggests Samie is to 'blame' for Ciaran split in now-deleted post

17 March 2026, 12:04

Love Island's Ciaran and Samie in the villa and a screenshot from Mitch's Snapchat story.
Love Island's Mitch hints at Ciaran and Samie split being Samie's fault. Picture: Instagram & Snapchat

By Lily Bell

Mitch Taylor appears to hint that Samie Elishi caused the split with Ciaran Davies.

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Former Love Island star Mitch Taylor (also known as 'Messy Mitch') has stayed true to his nickname, having shared his opinion on Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi's split, hinting that it was Samie's fault.

Although Samie butted heads with Lucinda Strafford, who used to be one of her closest friends, the couple mostly flew under the radar throughout the All Stars series, which fans loved. Ultimately, they went on to be crowned the show's winners with an impressive voting lead.

However, in a shocking turn of events, less than three weeks after they left the villa as winners, it was reported that the pair had actually already called it quits.

Although the couple have broken their silence on the situation, Mitch has now weighed in sharing his thoughts and hinting that Samie was at fault.

Ciaran and Samie pictured at the All Stars final.
Ciaran and Samie were crowned winners of All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

In a now-deleted Snapchat, Mitch discussed the couple's recent breakup after a follower said, "u defo know the gossip spill". He replied: "Yes gang. I know the rumours, I know the gossip. I know it all.

"I'm not going to speak on Ciaran's behalf, that's for him to talk about what he wants to talk about."

He added: "The rumours are true. It's a shame, a big old shame. But no nice guys finish last. Don't worry Ciaran, you're a good guy bro. You deserve the world. Some people don't, I think you do."

Although Mitch doesn't directly mention Samie in the video, it appears he is indirectly suggesting that she is one of those not good people he is referring to, and that she's to blame for the split.

In a follow-up post, Mitch discussed his now-deleted story and claimed Ciaran probably "hates" him now for speaking out on the situation.

A screenshot from Mitch's Snapchat story.
Mitch discussed their relationship in a now-deleted Snapchat story. Picture: Snapchat

When the news broke of Ciaran and Samie's split, a tabloid source claimed: "Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically... They made that decision in the week."

They added: "Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line."

Since then, another tabloid source has claimed Samie was “pretty focused on work", so it "fizzled out" due to a lack of communication, and they realised they "didn’t have much in common".

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