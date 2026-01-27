Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick calls out 'fake' couple still in the villa

By Lily Bell

Dumped islander Charlie Frederick shares honest opinion on seemingly loved-up couple in first interview.

Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick was one of the first islanders to be dumped from the All Stars villa and now he's on the outside world, he's shared his opinion on one loved-up couple.

On day 1, the OG All Stars islander formed an instant connection with Millie Court. However, the pair had an on-and-off relationship after Charlie later took an interest in Jess Harding.

Watching the situation unfold, Scott van-der-Sluis decided to pull Charlie aside and call him out on his actions, leading to an intense row that played out in front of the entire villa. Ultimately, Millie decided to dump him at the third re-coupling.

Now back to reality, Charlie has shared revealed which couple he believes is “fake.”

Despite having a connection Millie dumped Charlie. . Picture: ITV

Following his exit from the All Stars villa, Charlie played a game of 'Truth or Tear' in a post-dumping interview, where he could either answer the question or tear it up and throw it in the bin.

When asked which islander was "the least compatible and why", Charlie was quick to single out Scott and take aim at his romance with Leanne Amaning. He said: "I think for the game playing aspect, I think Scott and Leanne."

"A bit of a fake relationship to be honest with you."

Reflecting on their tumultuous past, it came as little surprise when Charlie also admitted that Scott was the "biggest game player", and his intentions with Leanne weren't "genuine at all".

Despite being dumped by partner Millie, Charlie added that he had a "stronger romantic connection" with her and was "gutted" he didn't solely pursue her.

However, it seems Millie has already moved on with bombshell Curtis Pritchard, after he was seen teaching her dance moves in the secret garden before picking her at the fourth recoupling.

