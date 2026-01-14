Love Island All Stars share cast update amid delay to series launch

ITV shared this statement over the weekend. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars remains delayed, but now ITV have shared an update on the cast.

Following wildfires in South Africa, the third season of Love Island All Stars has been delayed.

After the show was set to launch on Monday 12th January, ITV shared that they were still working hard to deliver fans another iconic series, despite no update on a revised start date.

They said: "Just a reminder that the Love Island launch show has been delayed due to wild fires near the Villa in South Africa.

"Everyone is safe though and we're working on bringing you an iconic series, so keep an eye on our socials and we'll let you know the new launch date as soon as we can."

With fans glued to their socials for any updates, the team shared a post about the cast of the delayed series.

Love Island shared an update on the cast on Love Island All Stars amid delays. Picture: ITV

However, the post shared wasn't the update fans were hoping for in relation to the cast and the show's delay.

The post captioned, "It’s time to crack open the Love Island history book and see what chapters our All Stars came from," shared a look at the OG lineup for the series and what season of Love Island they're from.

Charlie - Series 4, bombshell

Shaq - Series 9, og

Millie - Series 7, winner

Leanne - Series 6, og

Whitney - Series 10, runner-up

Belle - Series 5, casa amor

Ciaran - Series 11, runner-up

Jack - Series 8, casa amor

Sean - Series 11, og

Tommy - Series 12, og

Jess - Series 10, winner

Helena - Series 12, og

This comes after the Mirror reported that bosses are hoping for filming to start today (Wednesday 14th January), meaning a start date could come before the weekend.

Their source claimed: "Bosses are hoping to resume filming on Wednesday 14th January but it’s still very much an ongoing situation which they’re continuing to monitor closely.

"The team have worked hard to make sure the site is safe for the crew and islanders."

However, ITV themselves have clearly stated that they can't give viewers a confirmed start date yet.

