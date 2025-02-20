Love Island All Stars winner Casey reveals truth of his shocking head injury

20 February 2025, 12:09 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 12:32

Love Island All Stars' Casey reveals truth of his pre-final head injury
Love Island All Stars' Casey reveals truth of his pre-final head injury. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island All Stars winner told his fans how he got a huge cut on his head.

If you were looking close enough at the Love Island All Stars 2025 winners, Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen, during the live final on Monday night, you might have spotted a large cut on Casey's head.

It was reported right before the final that Casey had been "pulled out of filming for hours" after he passed out and sustained a pretty nasty head injury.

Despite medics reportedly rushing to his side, none of this was aired on the TV show which meant fans were left with lots of questions.

But Casey has now given a first-hand account of what actually happened.

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2
Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Answering questions to a Q&A during his flight back to the UK, Casey said: "Right okay!! So I was packing my suitcase and hit my head very hard on the wardrobe handle. Started bleeding quite badly and I'm awful with blood...

"So I passed out from all the blood [melting face emoji] but I'm all okay. Didn't need stitches and I never got rushed to hospital."

It was previously reported that this happened on Saturday during the cast's filming break which may be why it wasn't filmed and aired on the show.

However, the original report had claimed it happened at the front of the villa, where the cast mates are allowed to vape/smoke which seems to have not been the case as Casey's described it happening in the bedrooms.

Casey explained what happened to his head
Casey explained what happened to his head. Picture: Instagram

Casey shared the news sat by Gabby, who he won the show with. Casey was also asked: "Are you done being a player?? Lover boy era!!??"

Gabby took his phone and asked him the question, to which he replied: "Yes, I'm done! Lover boy!"

Before this, Gabby had announced their return to social media, writing on Instagram: "GUESS WHOS BACK Ahhhh I can’t put into words how shocked, happy, grateful & overwhelmed I feel right now!

"We can’t thank you enough for voting for us as your winners, it means the world to us and we’re eternally grateful @loveisland What an amazing experience and I found what I was looking for @caseyogorman"

Casey shared her post and said he was in his "Lover boy era".

