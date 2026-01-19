Love Island's Casey called "messy" for response to Samie going on All Stars

19 January 2026, 12:55 | Updated: 19 January 2026, 16:36

Casey O'Gorman was quick to respond to Samie Elishi on Love Island All Stars
Casey O'Gorman was quick to respond to Samie Elishi on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winner Casey O'Gorman has faced backlash for his reaction to Samie Elishi returning to Love Island as a bombshell.

The bombshells are bombshelling on Love Island All Stars, after Scot van-der-Sluis' brazen entrance, Konnor Ewudzi, AJ Bunker and Samie Elishi arrived on the show ready to stir things up with the OG cast.

Casey O'Gorman, who has become a Love Island veteran after four appearances and one win, took to socials to react to Samie's return to the show immediately.

He came locked and loaded with receipts, pulling up a video Samie had made about him when he was set for All Stars last year. In the video, Samie had said: "I'm sorry, I can't help but laugh. But who is just seen the first look for Love Island tonight... Lord Farquaad is back again."

She went on to say that Casey's multiple Love Island experiences had become a "joke" at that point.

Samie Elishi is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars
Samie Elishi is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

In an Instagram reel, shown below, Casey said, "Samie Elishi is going back into the villa for the third time. Let's just see what she said about me going into the villa for the third time last year," before cutting to the TikTok video she posted the previous year.

After playing out what she said, he simply said: "Cheers, Samie."

Despite Casey implying that Samie is a hypocrite, a lot of Love Island fans have taken Samie's side, calling Casey's reaction "messy".

One person commented: "Casey honey this is MESSSSSSY"

Another said: "You kept returning until you won. Samie barely even got a shot at it first time and second time she was in it late late. Sooo"

And a third wrote: "The poor girl got done over last time! We don’t count that as a second time."

Casey O'Gorman fires shots at Samie Elishi over villa return

Some Love Island alum also weighed in, with All Stars' Sophie Piper saying: "Just cause you didn’t get the call up this time 😴"

Casey replied to her comment saying: "Nice one Soph."

This comes after it was reported that Casey was "banned" from going on Love Island All Stars. The show's host Maya Jama had even responded to him teasing a return, simply telling him, "enough".

Under the post, Ronnie Vint commented a row of laughing emojis, and Kaz Crossley said: "Women in male fields 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Mitch Taylor shared a confused meme.

Casey O'Gorman won Love Island All Stars 2 with Gabby Allen but later split
Casey O'Gorman won Love Island All Stars 2 with Gabby Allen but later split. Picture: Shutterstock

Samie was first a bombshell on Love Island series nine in 2023. She arrived on day 14 and although she was briefly coupled up with Kai Fagan and Jordan Odofin, a week after her arrival she coupled up with Tom Clare and they were together until the final.

Tom and Samie came third that year, with Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins as the runners-up and Kai and Sanam Harrinanan winning. After finding each other on Love Island they made it official but ended up splitting just a month after leaving the show.

Samie returned to Love Island for All Stars series 2, where she entered the villa as a bombshell again, but this time with her sights set on Luca Bish.

Unfortunately for her, Luca had already formed a strong connection with his now-girlfriend Grace Jackson, so Samie stayed single. She ended up being dumped from the villa on day 27.

Since then she's been romantically linked to Sam Thompson and Harrison Solomon but now she's single again and looking for love in the South African villa.

