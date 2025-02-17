What happened to Love Island's Casey O'Gorman on All Stars?

Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman reportedly passed out. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman was reportedly pulled out of filming after passing out.

It's been reported that Love Island's Casey O'Gorman was pulled out of filming "for hours" ahead of the All Stars final after passing out and sustaining a head injury.

The news came just hours after Casey and Gabby Allen, Luca Bish and Grace Jackson, Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje, Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and Sammy Root and Elma Pazar were announced as this year's All Stars finalists.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore narrowly missed the final after the all of the ex-islanders - minus Scott Thomas - from this series returned and voted them out of the show.

It's been reported that Casey is fine after the accident, but what happened?

What happened to Love Island's Casey O'Gorman?

Casey is coupled up with Gabby. Picture: ITV

During the cast's filming break on Saturday, Casey is said to have gone dizzy when he was out in the front of the villa where the islanders are allowed to smoke/vape.

A source told the tabloids: "All of a sudden Casey felt wobbly and then passed out. He bashed his head on the way down and everyone rushed to attend him.

"He came round quite quickly and was checked over by the medics but then had to wear a plaster and bandage on his head."

They went on to say: "It meant he was pulled from filming for hours.

"Everything is manic at the moment getting the content needed working up to Monday’s final so losing such a key cast member as Casey wasn’t ideal to say the least."

Casey argued with Harriett in a game called 'To Be Honest'. Picture: ITV

Later a source informed The Mirror that Casey was back to his healthy self. They said: "Casey is absolutely fine. He was quickly checked over by the team's dedicated on site medic."

We know that Casey is okay because he and Gabby will be seen during the final episode reflecting on their time on the show.

After Casey said he feels like they're at "the perfect stage to want to carry on on the outside," Gabby added: “I actually feel excited for you to meet my family, this is where we learn about each other in others ways.”

You can catch their chat and more tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX for the Love Island All Stars 2025 final.

