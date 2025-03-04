Exclusive

Love Island's Casey breaks silence on 'Messy Mitch' screenshot drama

4 March 2025, 15:27 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 17:02

Love Island's Casey breaks silence on 'Messy Mitch' screenshot drama
Love Island's Casey breaks silence on 'Messy Mitch' screenshot drama. Picture: Instagram / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

"At the end of the day, he is messy. That is him."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars winner Casey O'Gorman spoke to us about the alleged screenshots shared by 'Messy Mitch'.

The second ever season of Love Island All Stars will definitely go down in the show's history, especially the brutal final dumping. All of the islanders who had been dumped or voted out of the villa returned to chose a vulnerable couple to go home, ultimately dumping Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint.

Even though Luca Bish and Grace Jackson weren't a vulnerable couple, they faced the brunt of the dumping as Olivia Hawkins claimed she'd seen text messages of Grace saying she'd do 'anything and everything to win the show'.

Naturally the villa was thrown into chaos, but so were fans on the outside world.

What it's REALLY like to win Love Island with Casey and Gabby

One person to get involved in the drama outside of the villa was season 10's Mitch Taylor, better known as 'Messy Mitch'. On his Snapchat story he shared a screenshot which supposedly backed up Olivia's claim.

He later revealed on TikTok live that he didn't know if the messages were real, which caused major backlash. He then wrote on his Instagram story: "I don't know who the receipts are from. I got sent it loads all I know is Casey and Gabby won."

Speaking to Capital, Gabby Allen - who won with Casey - said that Olivia's claim was "unnecessary", explaining: "It put a dampener on it for everyone because they [Grace and Luca] now think that they didn't win because of the screenshots, we're thinking, 'Did we win because of the screenshots?'.

"And we don't want someone to do something to do us a favour, we want to win it just because we won it, you know?"

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2
Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Casey and Mitch are friends in real life but Casey admitted he didn't agree with what he had done. He told us: "I've got love for Messy Mitch but I don't actually agree with what he did and I'll tell him that."

He went on to say: "[Me and Gabby] don't want to talk about the screenshots. We're not bothered now, we had so much drama in there we just want to focus on ourselves.

"I don't agree with what Messy Mitch does, but look, at the end of the day he is Messy. That is him."

Mitch received his nickname from fans when he was caught telling girls different things during his season.

Casey and Gabby came and spoke to Capital's Aimee Vivian
Casey and Gabby came and spoke to Capital's Aimee Vivian. Picture: Global

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship.

Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

Hot On Capital

Lola Young calls out hate over her viral reaction to Jade's BRITs win

Lola Young calls out hate over her viral reaction to Jade's BRITs win

Jade Thirlwall's set to release more new music in 2025

Jade Thirlwall solo album updates: Release dates, collaborations and more

Doja Cat defends "brave" Oscars performance following criticism of her vocals

Doja Cat defends viral Oscars performance following criticism of her live vocals

Liam Payne's family respond to BRITs tribute in moving statement

Liam Payne's family respond to BRITs tribute in moving statement

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter's new Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song in her 2025 shows revealed

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Who is Eliot from MAFS Australia? HIs age, job, TikTok and everything we know

Eliot from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Lauren from MAFS Australia

Lauren from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

When was MAFS Australia 2025 filmed?

When was MAFS Australia 2025 filmed?

Who is Paul in MAFS Australia?

Paul from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter speaks out after risqué BRITs performance sparks complaints

Sabrina Carpenter speaks out after risqué BRITs performance sparks complaints

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Jade's boyfriend Jordan Stephens defends her BRITs performance amid backlash

Jade's boyfriend Jordan Stephens defends her BRITs performance amid backlash

More Movies & TV News

Is Cynthia Erivo an EGOT winner? Wicked fans criticise Oscars for Best Actress snub

Is Cynthia Erivo an EGOT winner? Wicked fans criticise Oscars for Best Actress snub

How many Oscars did Wicked win?

Did Wicked win any Oscars? Here's how many it won

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+
American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Matthew Lillard set to join the MCU as part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Matthew Lillard joins MCU after being cast in Daredevil Born Again season 2

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset