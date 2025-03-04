Exclusive

Love Island's Casey breaks silence on 'Messy Mitch' screenshot drama

By Abbie Reynolds

"At the end of the day, he is messy. That is him."

Love Island All Stars winner Casey O'Gorman spoke to us about the alleged screenshots shared by 'Messy Mitch'.

The second ever season of Love Island All Stars will definitely go down in the show's history, especially the brutal final dumping. All of the islanders who had been dumped or voted out of the villa returned to chose a vulnerable couple to go home, ultimately dumping Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint.

Even though Luca Bish and Grace Jackson weren't a vulnerable couple, they faced the brunt of the dumping as Olivia Hawkins claimed she'd seen text messages of Grace saying she'd do 'anything and everything to win the show'.

Naturally the villa was thrown into chaos, but so were fans on the outside world.

What it's REALLY like to win Love Island with Casey and Gabby

One person to get involved in the drama outside of the villa was season 10's Mitch Taylor, better known as 'Messy Mitch'. On his Snapchat story he shared a screenshot which supposedly backed up Olivia's claim.

He later revealed on TikTok live that he didn't know if the messages were real, which caused major backlash. He then wrote on his Instagram story: "I don't know who the receipts are from. I got sent it loads all I know is Casey and Gabby won."

Speaking to Capital, Gabby Allen - who won with Casey - said that Olivia's claim was "unnecessary", explaining: "It put a dampener on it for everyone because they [Grace and Luca] now think that they didn't win because of the screenshots, we're thinking, 'Did we win because of the screenshots?'.

"And we don't want someone to do something to do us a favour, we want to win it just because we won it, you know?"

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Casey and Mitch are friends in real life but Casey admitted he didn't agree with what he had done. He told us: "I've got love for Messy Mitch but I don't actually agree with what he did and I'll tell him that."

He went on to say: "[Me and Gabby] don't want to talk about the screenshots. We're not bothered now, we had so much drama in there we just want to focus on ourselves.

"I don't agree with what Messy Mitch does, but look, at the end of the day he is Messy. That is him."

Mitch received his nickname from fans when he was caught telling girls different things during his season.

Casey and Gabby came and spoke to Capital's Aimee Vivian. Picture: Global

