Love Island winners Casey and Gabby reveal next step in their relationship

5 March 2025, 11:33 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 12:03

Love Island winners Casey and Gabby reveal next step in their relationship. Picture: Shutterstock / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Casey and Gabby told us they are going from "strength to strength".

After winning a massive show like Love Island All Stars, what happens next? It's what we all want to know and, luckily for you, season 2 winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen spilled on the next step in their relationship after leaving the villa exclusive.

In case you missed it, Casey and Gabby just spent their first pancake day together and, after a first failed attempt, Casey successfully made them a stack of banana and oat pancakes which were Gabby approved.

But this week isn't just about pancakes for the loved-up pair. Speaking to Capital last week, they revealed their plans for Gabby to meet Casey's family.

What it's REALLY like to win Love Island with Casey and Gabby

In conversation with Capital's Aimee Vivian, the pair spoke about 'what's next' for them. "As if we won, I text him that every day like, 'as if we won'," Gabby started.

"What is nice for us now is that we are able to do the normal things, like he literally lives down the road from me."

Casey added: "It's nice to spend time with Gabby outside of the villa, it's going so well, it's even going from strength to strength outside of the villa."

Gabby added that she thinks it's "even better" outside of the villa because they have more control over their conversations and don't have to talk about other couples' drama - looking at you Curtis and Ekin.

Casey and Gabby came and spoke to Capital's Aimee Vivian
Casey and Gabby came and spoke to Capital's Aimee Vivian. Picture: Global

They spoke about how Love Island All Stars season 1 winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith threw them a surprise party when they arrived in the UK and they saw their best mates all get along "like a house on fire".

"You're still yet to meet my family but that'll probably happen next week at some point," Casey said to Gabby.

Reacting to this next step in their relationship Gabby said it was "nerve-racking" but we're sure they'll love her! The pair haven't specified if they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend just yet, but it looks like it's heading in that direction.

