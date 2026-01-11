ls Love Island All Stars 2026 cancelled? ITV to reveal new start date following wildfires

11 January 2026, 15:37

Love Island All Stars set for new start date following evacuation
Love Island All Stars set for new start date following evacuation. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Love Island All Stars cancelled? The start date for Love Island All Stars 2026 was postponed due to an evacuation, here's what we know about when the show will start.

On Monday 12th January, Love Island All Stars was set to return to our screens with a brand new lineup, including Millie Court, Charlie Frederick, Jess Harding and more. However, after wildfires spread throughout South Africa, filming was halted and the start date was postponed.

On Saturday 10th January, ITV shared a statement saying: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

Fans are now wondering if the upcoming series will be cancelled for good - here's what we know.

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026
Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island All Stars 2026 cancelled?

So far, the third series of Love Island All Stars has not been cancelled, however it is postponed until further notice.

ITV have clearly stated this a "delay", which suggests plans to get production back up and running as soon as possible.

When is the new start date for Love Island All Stars 2026?

The show was set to begin on January 12th, but due to filming being postponed, while they asses the site for health and safety reasons, there is currently no confirmed start date.

At the time of writing, ITV have not revealed any further details on when they hope filming will commence.

We will update this page as soon as ITV share more details.

This comes after state broadcaster SABC reported that authorities were working with the South African Air Force to control several fire-related incidents in the Western Cape, where the Love Island All Stars villa is located.

Past Love Island contestants including Ronan Keating's son Jack Keating, Helena Ford and Tommy Bradley were already in South Africa poised to film the upcoming All Stars series.

Bookmark this page for further updates.

