Love Island viewers 'work out' who the two new bombshells are

9 February 2026, 11:07 | Updated: 9 February 2026, 11:35

Fans work out who the new bombshells in Love Island are
Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who are the Love Island All Stars bombshells? Love Island viewers think they've worked out who the two new bombshells are.

Love Island All Stars just waved goodbye to four Islanders, Curtis Pritchard, Kyra Lizama, Konnor Ewudzi and Imani Wheeler. However, it immediately opened it's doors again to two brand-new bombshells.

On Sunday night (Feb 8), the show's host Maya Jama made a leading lady entrance into the villa, interrupting a fiery Movie Night. She asked the cast if they were ready for a "plot twist" and then revealed that the public have been voting for their favourite couple.

Curtis and Kyra, and Konnor and Imani received the fewest votes and were dumped from the Island. But later in the episode, Iain Stirling's voice over was heard saying: "Tomorrow night, two new bombshells hit the villa."

Only the torsos of the bombshells were shown, but that's been enough for viewers to think they know exactly who's arriving to shake things up.

Love Island fans think they've worked out who the bombshells are
Picture: ITV

The two bombshells are a man and woman. In the close up of the woman she is wearing lacy black lingerie with cut outs on her stomach. Through one of the cut outs her belly button is visible and it shows a hoop piercing.

Eagle-eyed fans have matched up the piercing to series 11's Jessy Potts who left the villa with Joey Essex. ITV have not confirmed that the bombshell is Jessy but fans are convinced.

One viewer said: "Jessy is coming in!!! What a stunnerrrr"

Other female bombshells that fans have guessed include Harriett Blackmore, Leah Taylor and Poppy Harrison.

Jessy Potts was a bombshell on series 11
Picture: ITV

And for the male bombshell, fans are pretty certain the torso matches up with series 12's Harrison Solomon.

One fan said: "Here we go again ffs it’s Harrison."

Another penned: "Harrison is confirmed to be one of the new bombshells.. Just when I thought the casting couldn’t get any worse."

And one fan hoping it is Harrison wrote: "i hope the bombshell is harrison so he can couple up with lucinda and be the antagonist of all time."

ITV have not confirmed that Harrison is the bombshell, but all will be revealed on tonight's episode (Feb 9).

Harrison was a bombshell on series 12
Picture: ITV

When Harrison was on Love Island last summer, he created quite the stir. He was in a love triangle with Toni Laites and Lauren Wood. However he was called out for his behaviour as he was being sexually intimate with Lauren but still exploring his connection with Toni.

He ended up walking from the villa when Lauren was dumped and the pair pursued a relationship outside of the villa. In November, their split was announced and later Harrison said that the reason they called things off was because, "it just became really hard to find time to really focus on each other".

If Harrison does enter the villa, it could cause quite the stir as he and Samie Elishi were spotted on a date not long before this season of All stars began.

