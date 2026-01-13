Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Lochan on All Stars

13 January 2026

Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible Lochan reunion on All Stars
Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible Lochan reunion on All Stars. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars Whitney Adebeyo has revealed how she'd feel if her ex-boyfriend Lochan Nowacki entered the villa as a bombshell.

Love Island All Stars might be delayed, but that just means the suspense for another iconic series is even higher. One thing that fans can get excited about is the bombshells set to enter the villa and shake up the cast.

One person who's thought about the possible bombshells is series 10's Whitney Adebayo. She and Lochan Nowacki left the Love Island villa in 2023 as a power couple but after nearly two years together they split in April 2025.

And it's fair to say it wasn't a clean split as a back and forth on social media led Lochan to threaten legal action against Whitney. A court case never actually came to fruition, and now Whitney has addressed how she'd feel if Lochan joined All Stars while she was in the villa.

Whitney is on Love Island All Stars 2026
Whitney is on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Whitney is part of the OG lineup for the third series of Love Island All Stars, alongside the likes of Millie Court, Tommy Bradley and Charlie Frederick.

Before entering the villa, Whitney remained very stoic about the possibility of Lochan entering as a bombshell. She told the tabloids: "If he comes in then it’s everyone’s journey. He can focus on his own journey, I’ll focus on mine."

"Everyone should have their own opportunity," the 28-year old reality TV star added.

It seems Whitney doesn't need to worry about Lochan joining her on All Stars as he has been romantically linked to Too Hot To Handle star Brianna Balram since December.

Their flirty comments back and forth on socials and referring to each other as "baby" seems to confirm this.

Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki before their split
Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki met on Love Island 2023. Picture: Instagram

Following news of their split last year, Whitney alluded to it being Lochan who ended things in a TikTok video where she said: "This year, April 4th, felt like a cruel reminder of winter's chill. It was the day he chose to stop choosing us, the day he chose to stop choosing me. And just like that, I found myself alone."

Later she went on allege Lochan had made racist comments throughout their relationship. Lochan vehemently denied these claims and took to socials to say: "A series of posts have been released making defamatory comments about my family, friends and I.

"I never wanted things to reach this stage, and I did try to take this situation through to resolution. I felt I was left with no other choice but to take this course of action."

It was reported that Whitney had legal representation and was confident in her stance should Lochan take her to court. However the pair settled the matter quietly, with Whitney saying, before she flew out for All Stars, that there was "no court case".

She told the press: "I've never had a court case so this is genuinely news to me. I've just been focusing on my business - my hair business, my podcast. No, no court case."

Whitney is on Love Island All Stars 2026
Whitney is on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

In the latest update from ITV about the revised launch of Love Island All Stars 2026, they were still unable to share a confirmed start date.

However they said: "We're working on bringing you an iconic series, so keep an eye on our socials and we'll let you know the new launch date as soon as we can."

