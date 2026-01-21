Love Island’s Liam Reardon cryptically responds to rumours he's an All Stars bombshell

Love Island's Liam Reardon addresses possible All Stars appearance. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon has seemingly responded to rumours that he's going into the villa as a bombshell.

Former Love Island star Liam Reardon has seemingly ruled out an appearance on Love Island All Stars after he soft-launched his new girlfriend on Instagram.

Liam made his villa debut in 2021 on series 7, where he connected with Millie. During their time on the show, they became one of the most talked-about couples on the series, and ultimately went on to win the £50,000 prize pot.

After the show, the pair dated for a year, before they sadly called it quits due to being long-distance. However, they reunited and managed to make long-distance work for a another three years, until confirming their split once again in September 2025.

While ex-girlfriend Millie Court finds herself in a love triangle with Charlie Frederick and Jess Harding on All Stars, Liam seems to have quietly confirmed that an appearance on the show from him won't be happening anytime soon.

Millie and Liam split for the second time last year. Picture: ITV

Around Christmas last year, it was reported that Liam had struck up a relationship with law student Lara Grace after they were seen getting cosy during a Christmas Eve outing.

When news of their relationship first emerged, the pair swiftly unfollowed each other on Instagram, leaving fans confused on his relationship status.

However, the pair are now following each other once again, and Liam has recently soft-launched Lara on his Instagram. He shared a series of pictures that included a coffee date, with a person sat opposite who was cropped out of frame but was wearing a beige checked coat.

Tabloids have since claimed that the individual wearing the coat was Lara, after they uncovered photos from her private Instagram that showed her wearing the exact same coat as the person cropped out of Liam’s post.

Liam posted an Instagram photo and it's claimed that Lara has the same coat. Picture: Instagram

Fans were wondering if Liam would make a bombshell appearance because in the past he said he would go on Love Island All Stars to show a "different" version of himself.

Speaking on his podcast with back in February 2025, Liam said: "If I was single, which I'd never be ever again, I would go on it just to show a different account of myself.

"Not that I'd go on it and try and be super funny guy, I'd just go on there like - you know. Because it's four years down the line now. I've grown, [I'm] different."

Millie has been in a love triangle with Charlie and Jess on All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Millie reportedly asked for it to be part of her Love Island All Stars contract that Liam would not enter as a bombshell, but ITV refused.

Although Millie has yet to discuss her breakup with Liam on All Stars, sources revealed at the time of their second split that the relationship ended due to long distance once again.

The tabloids were told: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

