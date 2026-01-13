Love Island's Curtis Pritchard spotted in South Africa amid All Stars bombshell rumours

13 January 2026, 15:59

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard. Love Island All Stars promo.
Love Island's Curtis spotted in South Africa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Curtis Pritchard has fuelled rumours that he's heading into Love Island All Stars 2026 as a bombshell after being spotted in sunny South Africa amid filming delays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is still currently delayed, but speculation is rife with fans desperate to crack who's going to be a bombshell on the series.

Ronnie Vint, Samie Elishi and more have been rumoured to enter the villa as bombshells early on in the series, and now Love Island All Stars season 2 finalist Curtis Pritchard has been thrown into the mix.

The reality TV star fuelled rumours that he's heading into the villa as a bombshell after he was spotted in South Africa amid filming delays.

Curtis was on Love Island All Stars 2024
Curtis was on Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail see Curtis relaxing on the balcony of a hotel in Cape Town. An insider told the publication: "Curtis is coming back for All Stars and is currently waiting in the wings as a bombshell. 

"He's already in South Africa, having flown out undetected ahead of the show's launch, which has since been delayed. 

"While the lineup has been announced, producers were keeping Curtis' entrance under wraps, knowing that his return to the franchise for the fourth time will certainly create a reaction among viewers."

His most recent Love Island appearance was on Love Island All Stars last year where he came fourth with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The pair made their relationship official on the show but split three months later.

Curtis and Ekin-Su came fourth on Love Island All Stars
Curtis and Ekin-Su came fourth on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Before All Stars 2025, Curtis was on the first-ever Love Island Games in 2023, where he lasted six days. His debut Love Island appearance was on season five in 2019.

During season five, Curtis had a short-lived romance with Amy Hart but moved on with bombshell Maura Higgins, who he ultimately came fourth with.

If Curtis appears on the upcoming All Stars series, it will be his fourth time on the show, putting him in a league with the likes of Casey O'Gorman and Scott van-der-Sluis - who have also been on the show (and it's variations) multiple times.

At the time of writing, there is still no confirmed launch date for Love Island All Stars 2026 after wildfires in South Africa meant filming had to be postponed. However, ITV have assured fans they're working hard to bring another iconic series as soon as possible.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible Lochan reunion on All Stars

Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Lochan on All Stars

Love Island All Stars set for new start date following evacuation

ls Love Island All Stars 2026 cancelled? ITV to reveal new start date following wildfires

The latest update on the delayed Love Island All Stars launch

Love Island bosses share update on All Stars delay after postponed launch

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island: A Decade of Love to air in place of Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island special to air tonight as All Stars launch is postponed

Hot On Capital

Here are all the details on BTS World Tour 2026/27

BTS World Tour 2026: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

People We Meet on Vacation author explains why explicit sex scene was cut from the film

People We Meet on Vacation author explains why book sex scene was cut from the film

Rachel Reid at the Heated Rivalry premiere and Shane and Ilya pictured looking close.

Heated Rivalry author reveals show's success is helping her afford treatment for Parkinson’s
Stranger Things 5 documentary reveals major Will vs. Mind Flayer scene was cut

Stranger Things 5 documentary reveals major scene between Will and the Mind Flayer was cut

Myles Smith announced for BRITs Week '26 for War Child

Myles Smith announced for BRITs Week '26 for War Child - How to get tickets

Events

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

December 10 photoshoot and screenshot from their tour announcement video.

Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 announce their first-ever tour

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Jesy Nelson ready to "say goodbye to the past" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary

Jesy Nelson's 'Life After Little Mix' documentary release date confirmed

Why aren't Winona Ryder and David Harbour in the Stranger Things documentary?

Here's why Winona Ryder & David Harbour aren't interviewed in Stranger Things documentary

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon kiss following Dami split

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon Lundgren kiss following Dami split

What time does the Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix?

Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things documentary comes out Netflix

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?

Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

The Duffer brothers explain why we never see Joyce and Hopper realise they went to school with Vecna

Stranger Things creators explain why Joyce & Hopper's connection to Vecna was left out

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna's final words that didn't make it into show

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower reveals what Vecna's final words were meant to be

Tommy Bradley All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Bradley reveals romantic history with All Stars girl

Love Island All Stars logo.

Love Island All Stars' first four rumoured bombshells have been revealed

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

More Movies & TV News

Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actor who auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Stranger Things quietly address 'Conformity Gate' with update to social media accounts

Stranger Things appears to address episode 9 Conformity Gate theory

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton