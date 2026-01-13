Love Island's Curtis Pritchard spotted in South Africa amid All Stars bombshell rumours

Love Island's Curtis spotted in South Africa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Curtis Pritchard has fuelled rumours that he's heading into Love Island All Stars 2026 as a bombshell after being spotted in sunny South Africa amid filming delays.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is still currently delayed, but speculation is rife with fans desperate to crack who's going to be a bombshell on the series.

Ronnie Vint, Samie Elishi and more have been rumoured to enter the villa as bombshells early on in the series, and now Love Island All Stars season 2 finalist Curtis Pritchard has been thrown into the mix.

The reality TV star fuelled rumours that he's heading into the villa as a bombshell after he was spotted in South Africa amid filming delays.

Curtis was on Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail see Curtis relaxing on the balcony of a hotel in Cape Town. An insider told the publication: "Curtis is coming back for All Stars and is currently waiting in the wings as a bombshell.

"He's already in South Africa, having flown out undetected ahead of the show's launch, which has since been delayed.

"While the lineup has been announced, producers were keeping Curtis' entrance under wraps, knowing that his return to the franchise for the fourth time will certainly create a reaction among viewers."

His most recent Love Island appearance was on Love Island All Stars last year where he came fourth with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The pair made their relationship official on the show but split three months later.

Curtis and Ekin-Su came fourth on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Before All Stars 2025, Curtis was on the first-ever Love Island Games in 2023, where he lasted six days. His debut Love Island appearance was on season five in 2019.

During season five, Curtis had a short-lived romance with Amy Hart but moved on with bombshell Maura Higgins, who he ultimately came fourth with.

If Curtis appears on the upcoming All Stars series, it will be his fourth time on the show, putting him in a league with the likes of Casey O'Gorman and Scott van-der-Sluis - who have also been on the show (and it's variations) multiple times.

At the time of writing, there is still no confirmed launch date for Love Island All Stars 2026 after wildfires in South Africa meant filming had to be postponed. However, ITV have assured fans they're working hard to bring another iconic series as soon as possible.

Read more about Love Island here: