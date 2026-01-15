Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her

Love Island's Belle has opened up about ex Anton before All Stars. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

Ahead of Love Island All Stars 2026, Belle Hassan has shared her honest thoughts about a possible reunion with ex Anton Danyluk.

Before Love Island's Belle Hassan jetted off to South Africa for Love Island All Stars 2026, she revealed her true feelings about ex Anton Danyluk and explained why she would actually be happy for him to be in the villa with her.

The 27 year old, shot to fame in 2019 on Love Island season 5. When Belle entered the villa as a bombshell, she met Anton during Casa Amor, where they quickly developed a strong connection. However, just days before the final the couple were dumped, which was followed by a split announcement only five weeks later.

Seven years on, Belle is back and ready to find love again in the villa, having opened up about the possibility of coming face to face with her former flame once more.

Belle and Anton met during Casa Amor in 2019. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Belle shared her true feelings about the possibility of Anton being a bombshell on All Stars, saying: "Do you know what? I wouldn't mind seeing Anton again. He's alright.

"I've seen him a few times since we split up, but we've never had that tough, hitting conversation about things from when we were together."

She added: "It'd be nice to sort of have him where he can't escape from me, to have a chat with him about things, where you can't run away from it.

"But we're not on bad terms. I've spoke to him here and there, and, yeah, he's, I wouldn't mind seeing him...it'd be a laugh."

Although Belle admitted they weren't on "bad terms", she shared that he was "definitely an ex for a reason".

Belle and Anton were dumped just days before the final. Picture: ITV

This comes after Anton faced backlash from fans for sharing a series of controversial Instagram posts that used images from his relationship with Belle, in hopes to promote his fitness coaching platform and discuss his personal growth.

Ahead of her All Stars appearance, Belle revealed she is ready to find her "husband", saying: "I feel like I’m ready to find me a husband! I’m sick of heartbreak and I’m ready to meet someone new."

This time around, Belle hopes the audience will notice her personal growth. She said: "I think I’m a little bit (miniscule!) more mature… the dark hair, they’ll definitely notice that.

"I’m not shy anymore, they’ll see more of my personality."

