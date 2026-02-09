Love Island's Shaq reacts to Belle revealing her feelings for Scott

9 February 2026, 17:14

Love Island's Shaq has spoke about Belle's feelings for Scott
Love Island's Shaq has spoke about Belle's feelings for Scott. Picture: ITV / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Shaq has spoken out after Belle revealed she has feelings for Scott.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just days ago, Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad was telling us that he'd go back into the villa as a bombshell to reunite with Belle Hassan, and now he's addressing a possible romance between her and another boy!

It looked like Belle had the hots for Scott van-der-Sluis days ago, but now she has confessed to some of her fellow co-stars that she is "confused" because she has realised that she likes him as more than a friend.

This admission has received a mixed response from viewers, but in the villa it's been seen as no good. Whitney Adebayo frankly told her she'd be "pulling a Lucinda" if she went through with it - referencing the messy situation that saw Lucinda Strafford go for her Belle's man, Sean Stone, while she was away in Villa USA.

Scott is only very freshly single after calling things off with Sher Suarez after he realised he had a better connetion with Leanne Amaning. Sadly, Leanne was still upset about being put in a love triangle and didn't welcome him back with open arms.

Belle and Scott appeared to be flirting outside of the dressing room
Belle and Scott appeared to be flirting outside of the dressing room. Picture: ITV

Since he was dumped from the villa, Shaq has been reacting to every episode of All Stars on his Snapchat.

On the Belle and Scott situation, he said: "The thing is about this Belle and Scott situation is that at Movie Night, Belle was defending Leanne and had her back. She's saying, 'that's my girl, that's my sis'.

"But the same day that Scott and Leanne end it, you're feeling Scott. You're feeling Scott now?"

He ended by saying: "I'm just saying, if Belle decides to pursue this, there will be hell to pay. There will be fireworks in that villa... Do you what you gotta do, but the way you [Belle] was riding for Leanne, just to then do the switcheroo."

Shaq acknowledged that it was Leanne's choice to end things with Scott, but still believed it would create drama between her and Belle.

While he was in the Shaq had been getting to know AJ Bunker, Helena Ford and Belle Hassan. Despite having a strong connection, after Belle kissed Sean Stone, Shaq felt like he needed to take a step back from her.

Then, when the next recoupling came around, Belle chose Sean in order to "close the chapter" with Shaq so they were no more. However, last week Shaq said if Belle left the villa single he'd "definitely" be in her DMs.

