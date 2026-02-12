Love Island's Belle slammed for 'salty' reaction to Scott going back to Leanne

Love Island All Stars' Belle's reaction to Scott and Leanne. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan has been called 'salty' by an ex-Islander for her reaction to Scott van-der-Sluis going back to Leanne Amaning.

Scott van-der-Sluis jumped out of one love triangle on Love Island All Stars, right into another after he called things off with American bombshell Sher Suarez.

The Love Island star had decided to end with things with Sher as his feelings for Leanne Amaning were stronger. Sadly, Leanne wasn't completely won back over by him which opened up a window of opportunity for him and Belle Hassan to explore their simmering attraction for one another.

However, after exploring his connection with Belle he decided that Leanne is "the only thing that makes sense" for him. After he told Belle he was going all in for Leanne again she spoke to Samie Elishi and shared her thoughts on his decision.

Belle and Scott during their chat where he called things off. Picture: ITV

Sat at the fire pit, Belle said to Samie: "Give it a few months. He'll leave her and then go: 'It should have been you.' And you know what he'll get? 'Read'. 'Block'."

When Scott was letting Belle down, he asked if they could still be friends after everything but that looks unlikely now. Viewers have reacted to the situation online and they're not happy about Belle's response.

One fan of the show said: "That's crazy to say about her so called friend."

Another wrote: "I fear some thoughts should remain thoughts."

A past Love Island star has even weighed in on the matter. Conor Phillips, who was in series 12, commented a salt shaker emoji under a post of Belle's comment, implying she's salty about Scott choosing Leanne over her.

When Scott made his decision, he pulled Leanne into the Secret Garden to express his feelings and apologise for how long the triangle had dragged out for.

"Logically you make sense, emotionally you make sense, you're the only thing that makes sense to me. I want to come home," he shared.

Leanne was clearly happy with his admission but remained slightly hesitant, saying, "but I also hate that I want you to come home," before giving him a kiss.

Belle during her chat with Leanne. Picture: ITV

After Scott and Leanne's chat, Leanne and Belle had a chat to clear the air. Leanne spoke about how Scott was "adamant" that Belle had been the one to instigate things between them, and that the effort was 70% Belle and just 30% of him.

Belle told Leanne: "I don't want to get caught up in this bullshit. I wouldn't say it was 70-30, I don't believe that and I don't think he believes that... It's been very much flirty chat, it's been 50-50."

