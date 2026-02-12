Love Island's Amber shares brutal reaction to Belle, Scott & Leanne triangle

Love Island winner Amber Gill delivers harsh review of All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill has delivered a harsh review of Love Island All Stars 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 has been the gift that keeps on giving in terms of drama, triangles and steamy scenes. But one fan who's getting a bit frustrated with all the dramatics is series 5 winner Amber Rose Gill.

The Love Island alum has been sharing her thoughts on this series, posting a furious rant to her spam TikTok account. No one was safe from Amber's tirade with her addressing Belle Hassan's behaviour and even Lauren Wood who's not even in the villa.

Taking to TikTok, Amber started with: "Is everyone well? I feel like the girls are not well at the minute."

Scott van-der-Sluis ending things with Belle Hassan. Picture: ITV

Belle has been facing some backlash from viewers for going after Leanne Amaning's man Scott van-der-Sluis, after she let her furry run through the villa when Lucinda Strafford went after Sean Stone, who was coupled up with her at the time.

In her TikTok rant, Amber made it clear what she thinks of the situation, saying: "Why am I seeing Belle kick off for 40 days and 40 nights about the morals and the principles of the situation and she's now doing a 180 and she's practically doing the same thing as what Lucinda did?"

She clarified: "Not the same, but if I was her, I would have just kept quiet. I'd rather get kicked out than be a hypocrite in front of everyone."

On whether Scott and Belle would go the distance as a couple, she said: "Are Belle and Scott really going to be the couple that last a lifetime? Probably not. I'd rather just leave and stand on business."

Amber Gill asked: "Is everyone well?". Picture: TikTok

Then, Amber turned her attention to series 12's Lauren, who has recently spoken out about her ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon going into All Stars as a bombshell.

"I'm also seeing a girl on Tik Tok crying because an ex - I'm presuming- is just gone back into the villa. Stand up, babes. Stand up," Amber said.

On what Lauren should do, she said: "Either go on there yourself or go and date a celebrity crush. But I don't know, go and do something, fight back. Don't cry about it, though. The guys' a loser."

Lauren has addressed whether she'd go on Love Island All Stars to confront Harrison. She said: "I think a part of me says I'd like to, just hear him out.

"Because I would love to have the closure, and I would want to know why he thought it was okay to do what he's done. But I also think as the same time me going in - like, don't give him the satisfaction."

Lauren Wood has spoken out about Harrison Solomon being on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty

Amber ended her review of the series, saying: "Also, seeing cheaters trying to give their standpoint on relationships. I just think you could just not say anything. I mean, I love it for the girls that [have] got audacity.

"They don't care about being hypocrites or whatever. Like, love that for the girls. But are we all? Well, I don't think we are."

It's not certain who Amber is referring to here, but the hosts of the Love Island: Morning After podcast, Indiyah Polack, has faced some backlash for still hosting the show after she was found to have cheated on her now ex-boyfriend Dami Hope, who she met on Love Island.

Amber appeared on Love Island in 2019 and spent most of her journey with Michael Griffiths before he chose to recouple with someone else in Casa Amor.

After that she was coupled up with Ovie Soko but when Greg O'Shea arrived in the villa as a bombshell he whisked Amber off her feet. They pair went on to win the show but split soon after.

Let's just say we are sat for anymore Amber commentary.

Read more Love Island news here: