Love Island's Belle Hassan facing backlash over Scott van-der-Sluis crush

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Scott van-der-Sluis. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Belle Hassan has Love Island All Stars viewers divided after she revealed she's got feelings for Scott van-der-Sluis.

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan hasn't had an easy journey on the show so far. And now, after Lucinda Strafford stole her man (Sean Stone), Belle is being excused of behaving like Lucinda now that she's shared her interest in Scott van-der-Sluis.

On Sunday night's episode (Feb 8), Belle admitted to Whitney Adebayo that she was feeing "confused" about her feelings towards Scott. Whitney accused her of "pulling a Lucinda", adding: "And you hated that s---."

But even before this episode, fans had been noticing how touchy-feely Belle was towards Scott, and they'd started thinking they might end up an item a while ago.

Scott and Belle appeared to be flirting at the end of the episode. Picture: ITV

This comes after Scott ended things with American bombshell Sher Suraez, because he realised his feelings were stronger for Leanne Amanning.

However, Leanne had already removed herself from the situation and when it was revealed Sher and Scott were no more, she didn't change her mind and stuck strong in her decision to end things with Scott.

So now, technically, Scott is single. In the episode where Belle addressed her feelings for Scott, they had been seen holding hands and messing around outside of the girls' dressing room together.

However, since things are so fresh with Leanne and Scott, Belle is getting some stick for having feelings for him.

While Whitney said she's "pulling a Lucinda", some have argued her situation is worse because she's good friends with Leanne. One viewer said: "Might even be a tad worse because her and Leanne are proper mates 😭😭"

Another Love Island fan wrote: "I like Belle but Whitney is 100% right you can’t scream I’m a girls girl and give that energy to Lucinda and now you’re trying to pull Scott?! …bearing in mind that Leanne is one of her closest friends there."

A third said: "Trust Whit to speak the Truth!!! She’s definitely pulling a Lucinda."

However, there are quite a few viewers that are in support of Belle and Scott getting together.

Belle shared her feelings with Whitney, and Whitney said she was 'pulling a Lucinda'. Picture: ITV

Someone commented: "belle and scott have CHEMISTRY!!! i hope she handles it the right way and speaks to leanne first tho."

Another penned: "Whitney a real one for saying it how it is 👏 but fr scott and belle look great together >>>"

Fans have even made edits of Scott and Belle, with one TikTok user saying: "Please tell me I'm not the only one who can see this."

Another one said, "I'm so here for Belle & Scott 👀🌴," and a third said they "acc love them."

What's more is Mitch Taylor - nicknamed Messy Mitch - revealed on Snapchat that Scott does have eyes for Belle. "I was speaking to him while he was in holding, he only thinks Belle's fit. No one else," Mitch said when the first episode aired.

In the first few episodes of the series, Belle and Scott did share an interest for each other but it never came to fruition, maybe now's the time?

