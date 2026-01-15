Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

15 January 2026, 22:12

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.
Belle. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Ahead of Love Island All Stars 2026, Belle Hassan has debuted a hair transformation that's got fans calling her 'unrecognisable'.

Love Island star Belle Hassan has fans shocked with her new brunette look ahead of her appearance on Love Island All Stars 2026.

The 27-year-old from Bromley made her Love Island debut on series 5 in 2019. She entered as a bombshell during Casa Amor and coupled up with Anton Danyluk, however they split just weeks after being dumped from the villa.

Now, seven years later, the Love Island star is back - tired of heartbreak and ready to find her husband. Although this time, she’s sporting a new look that has fans surprised.

Belle pictured in 2019 on Love Island and pictured posing in a selfie in 2025.
Belle first appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV & Instagram

When Belle made her Love Island debut in 2019, she had golden blonde locks, fuller eyelashes, full-glam and a bold style. However, today she can be sporting long brunette hair, a septum piercing, more defined lips and glamorous makeup that highlights her sculpted features.

Although Belle has experimented with different hairstyles over the years, when the All Stars cast was announced on Instagram, fans were quick to comment on her transformation - particularly her new brunette look. One wrote: "Belle looks so different with dark hair 🔥."

Another penned: "Omg I didn’t realise Belle! She looks good..."

One fan even admitted her new hair threw them off, writing: "OMG!! I just remembered her! The black hair really threw me off! 😂 I loved her!!"

Despite her Love Island fame, Belle has continued working as a make-up artist and has opened a studio offering appointments and lessons to the public.

Belle pictured posing on holiday.
Belle is ready to find her husband on All Stars. . Picture: Instagram
Belle pictured posing in a selfie.
Belle still works as a make-up artist. . Picture: Instagram

Ahead of her appearance on All Stars, Belle discussed the personal growth she hopes the audience will notice alongside the change in her appearance.

She said: "I think I’m a little bit (miniscule!) more mature… the dark hair, they’ll definitely notice that.

"I’m not shy anymore, they’ll see more of my personality."

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2018.

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan.

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

Rachel Reid pictured at Heated Rivalry premiere and Ilya and Shane looking cosy.

