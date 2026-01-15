Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Belle. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Ahead of Love Island All Stars 2026, Belle Hassan has debuted a hair transformation that's got fans calling her 'unrecognisable'.

Love Island star Belle Hassan has fans shocked with her new brunette look ahead of her appearance on Love Island All Stars 2026.

The 27-year-old from Bromley made her Love Island debut on series 5 in 2019. She entered as a bombshell during Casa Amor and coupled up with Anton Danyluk, however they split just weeks after being dumped from the villa.

Now, seven years later, the Love Island star is back - tired of heartbreak and ready to find her husband. Although this time, she’s sporting a new look that has fans surprised.

Belle first appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV & Instagram

When Belle made her Love Island debut in 2019, she had golden blonde locks, fuller eyelashes, full-glam and a bold style. However, today she can be sporting long brunette hair, a septum piercing, more defined lips and glamorous makeup that highlights her sculpted features.

Although Belle has experimented with different hairstyles over the years, when the All Stars cast was announced on Instagram, fans were quick to comment on her transformation - particularly her new brunette look. One wrote: "Belle looks so different with dark hair 🔥."

Another penned: "Omg I didn’t realise Belle! She looks good..."

One fan even admitted her new hair threw them off, writing: "OMG!! I just remembered her! The black hair really threw me off! 😂 I loved her!!"

Despite her Love Island fame, Belle has continued working as a make-up artist and has opened a studio offering appointments and lessons to the public.

Belle is ready to find her husband on All Stars. . Picture: Instagram

Belle still works as a make-up artist. . Picture: Instagram

Ahead of her appearance on All Stars, Belle discussed the personal growth she hopes the audience will notice alongside the change in her appearance.

She said: "I think I’m a little bit (miniscule!) more mature… the dark hair, they’ll definitely notice that.

"I’m not shy anymore, they’ll see more of my personality."

