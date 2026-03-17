Love Island's Belle shocks fans with 'Mother's Day' post dedicated to Harrison

Love Island's Belle horrifies fans with 'Mother's Day' post to Harrison. Picture: Instagram & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Belle Harrison has caused quite a stir among fans after a TikTok dedicated post to Harrison Solomon with a wild caption.

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Love Island's Belle Harrison has left fans a little bit horrified thanks to her 'Mother's Day' TikTok post dedicated to none other than Harrison Solomon.

From explosive arguments with Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone to shocking walks outs, Belle was involved in a lot of drama during the All Stars series.

However, despite her many trials and tribulations in the villa, she did find a romantic connection with Harrison, a relationship that has continued in the outside world.

Since leaving the villa, the pair have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. But a recent post over the Mother’s Day weekend has sent fans into a frenzy...and not for the right reasons.

Belle and Harrison formed a connection in the villa. Picture: Instagram

In a recent TikTok post, Belle and Harrison were lip syncing to a song. Although this isn't unusual, it was her caption that initially drew fans attention. She wrote: "In honour of Mother’s Day, you guys can have a vid of me and my son @Harrison Solomon "

Underneath the video, Harrison commented: "I don’t like when you call me your son"

Then, in an interesting turn of events, Belle replied: "But I love it when you call me mommy?"

The interaction, which seemingly references their 5-year age gap, has sent fans into meltdown. One commented: "She’s trying to play with the joke but it’s not giving"

"Just been sick thanks," another added, as someone else wrote: "Um what."

Others did see the funny side though and praised Belle for brushing the criticism about their relationship off. One wrote: "Love this..unbothered queen."

It seems Belle saw the funny side too, as when a news outlet posted about it on Instagram, she commented: "LOOOOOOL 😂😂😂😂😂"

The TikTok post comes after Belle and Samie Elishi recently unfollowed Scott Van-der-Sluis on Instagram.

At the moment, there's no clear reason why they've both unfollowed him. However, a now-deleted Snapchat story posted by Scott about Ciaran Davies and Samie's split could be the reason.

In the video, he and Ciaran were talking about their game of padel, when Scott said: "We swapped partners..."

"For padel by the way, not relationships," he quickly clarified before their friend off-camera chimed in: "There's only one relationship".

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