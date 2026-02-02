Love Island All Stars' Belle's family address furious Sean and Lucinda exchange

2 February 2026, 15:38 | Updated: 2 February 2026, 16:18

Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda
Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan fumed at Sean Stone and Lucinda Stafford when she returned from 'Villa USA'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's family have addressed the return of "Storm Belle" following a heated episode that saw her furious at Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford.

Belle had been away from the main villa for three days in 'Villa USA', where American bombshell Carrington Rodriguez was trying his hardest to woo her. Even though Carrington told Belle that he had literally become "obsessed" with her, she didn't once give into his charm as she said she wanted to stay respectful to Sean who she was coupled up with.

However, while Belle was away in the other villa getting to know Carrington, Sean and Lucinda started to float the idea of them sparking up a romance. Just as Belle returned to the villa, Sean was telling Lucinda that he was going to end things with Belle and go all in with her.

When Belle realised Lucinda and Sean weren't there to greet her with the rest of cast, she knew something was up. As soon as she saw Sean she began to question his intentions and things got heated quickly.

Belle was furious on Love Island All Stars
Belle was furious on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Most Love Island fans were in full support of Belle, praising her for letting her 'South London' shine through. One fan said on X: "The South London is truly alive and thriving in Belle."

Another said: "belle had a man saying he was obsessed with her and she did nothing with that out of respect for sean, i’d be p----- too."

A third said: "Hurricane Belle has officially been summoned by Sean."

Past islanders have even shown support, with Casey O'Gorman stating on Instagram that he's "Team Belle". Anna Vakili, who was on Belle's first season back in 2019 also shared support saying: "❤️❤️❤️ storm belleeeeee."

Noticing the support for Belle, the people running her social media while she's in the villa shared a couple of statements.

Storm Belle hits after she finds out about Sean and Lucinda

They shared a picture of Belle captioned: "Just a thankyou to everyone sending lovely messages of support for our girl… tonight was a tough watch ❤️‍🩹

"Yes it’s a tv show & we know you all wanted “Storm Belle” 🤣 but her feelings are REAL & VALID. On that note, please don’t send hate to anyone on the show… be kind & respectful always. 🤍"

On her IG stories they also said: "Guys... that was a lot Just wanted to say thankyou for all the lovely messages, we see them all & Belle will be so grateful for each & every one of you... Belle will never ever fake her feelings. Thank God she has her girls in there."

Belle's family shared a statement after the row
Belle's family shared a statement after the row. Picture: Instagram

Belle's famous dad Tamer Hassan, has also weighed in on the situation. The Game Of Thrones star took to Instagram to say: "You are a beautiful strong driven honest beautiful woman you stand strong my princess and don't let any of this spoil your journey we all love you."

He added: "You hold your head up [high] my princess you're my beautiful baby girl and you're a Queen of Queens.

"You deserve so much better and this [weak] little boy is not it your will be back home with us soon we love you and we are all very proud of you."

Belle's dad reacts to Sean Stone drama
Belle's dad reacts to Sean Stone drama. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been referring to Belle as 'Storm Belle' or 'Hurricane Belle', a nickname she got after she appeared on Love Island series 5.

This is because during a day out she let rip on Anton Danyluk for disrespecting - not only during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie - but by jokingly giving his number to a shop keeper.

At the time the row went viral, especially because it gave us the reaction meme of a lifetime as Ovie Soko looked horrified by the exchange.

After Belle's All Stars tirade, one viewer said: "Belle just topped her iconic love island moment with another even more iconic moment. Cinema."

Another said: "they think bcs belle dyed her hair she’s different but tonight they met the belle that went off when anton gave his number to a cashier."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet with dad Tamer Hassan.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan's famous dad reacts to Sean Stone drama

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and a screenshot from hair transplant video.

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen
An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Hot On Capital

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh

MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Rachel and Steven on their MAFS wedding day [left]. Alissa and David on their wedding day [right].

How to watch MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

MAFS Australia 2026's Bec Zachariah

MAFS Australia's Bec's age, job, weight loss journey and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay

MAFS Australia's Alissa's age, job, ex-boyfriend and everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang live on stage

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-APPLE TV+

Catherine O'Hara has died age 71

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February

What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

More Movies & TV News

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Lucinda's before and after was shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to

Love Island's Lucinda's before and after cosmetic treatment ahead of All Stars revealed

Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained

Love Island All Stars fans 'work out' truth of Samie and Lucinda feud

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes reveals exactly how many seasons there will be

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton