Love Island All Stars' Belle's family address furious Sean and Lucinda exchange

Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan fumed at Sean Stone and Lucinda Stafford when she returned from 'Villa USA'.

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's family have addressed the return of "Storm Belle" following a heated episode that saw her furious at Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford.

Belle had been away from the main villa for three days in 'Villa USA', where American bombshell Carrington Rodriguez was trying his hardest to woo her. Even though Carrington told Belle that he had literally become "obsessed" with her, she didn't once give into his charm as she said she wanted to stay respectful to Sean who she was coupled up with.

However, while Belle was away in the other villa getting to know Carrington, Sean and Lucinda started to float the idea of them sparking up a romance. Just as Belle returned to the villa, Sean was telling Lucinda that he was going to end things with Belle and go all in with her.

When Belle realised Lucinda and Sean weren't there to greet her with the rest of cast, she knew something was up. As soon as she saw Sean she began to question his intentions and things got heated quickly.

Belle was furious on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Most Love Island fans were in full support of Belle, praising her for letting her 'South London' shine through. One fan said on X: "The South London is truly alive and thriving in Belle."

Another said: "belle had a man saying he was obsessed with her and she did nothing with that out of respect for sean, i’d be p----- too."

A third said: "Hurricane Belle has officially been summoned by Sean."

Past islanders have even shown support, with Casey O'Gorman stating on Instagram that he's "Team Belle". Anna Vakili, who was on Belle's first season back in 2019 also shared support saying: "❤️❤️❤️ storm belleeeeee."

Noticing the support for Belle, the people running her social media while she's in the villa shared a couple of statements.

Storm Belle hits after she finds out about Sean and Lucinda

They shared a picture of Belle captioned: "Just a thankyou to everyone sending lovely messages of support for our girl… tonight was a tough watch ❤️‍🩹

"Yes it’s a tv show & we know you all wanted “Storm Belle” 🤣 but her feelings are REAL & VALID. On that note, please don’t send hate to anyone on the show… be kind & respectful always. 🤍"

On her IG stories they also said: "Guys... that was a lot Just wanted to say thankyou for all the lovely messages, we see them all & Belle will be so grateful for each & every one of you... Belle will never ever fake her feelings. Thank God she has her girls in there."

Belle's family shared a statement after the row. Picture: Instagram

Belle's famous dad Tamer Hassan, has also weighed in on the situation. The Game Of Thrones star took to Instagram to say: "You are a beautiful strong driven honest beautiful woman you stand strong my princess and don't let any of this spoil your journey we all love you."

He added: "You hold your head up [high] my princess you're my beautiful baby girl and you're a Queen of Queens.

"You deserve so much better and this [weak] little boy is not it your will be back home with us soon we love you and we are all very proud of you."

Belle's dad reacts to Sean Stone drama. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been referring to Belle as 'Storm Belle' or 'Hurricane Belle', a nickname she got after she appeared on Love Island series 5.

This is because during a day out she let rip on Anton Danyluk for disrespecting - not only during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie - but by jokingly giving his number to a shop keeper.

At the time the row went viral, especially because it gave us the reaction meme of a lifetime as Ovie Soko looked horrified by the exchange.

After Belle's All Stars tirade, one viewer said: "Belle just topped her iconic love island moment with another even more iconic moment. Cinema."

Another said: "they think bcs belle dyed her hair she’s different but tonight they met the belle that went off when anton gave his number to a cashier."

