Inside Love Island All Stars' AJ's boxing career

20 January 2026, 21:00

AJ Bunker's All Stars promo image and pictured at a fight.
AJ Bunker embarked on a boxing career after her villa exit in 2021. . Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Since AJ Bunker’s Love Island debut in 2021, she’s pursued a boxing career and fought in five exhibition fights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It appears Tommy Fury isn't the only boxer to have graced the Love Island villa, as All Stars bombshell AJ Bunker has several notable exhibition fights under her belt.

Viewers were first introduced to AJ on Love Island series 7, where the hairdresser stayed in the villa for less than a week before being dumped by the boys. Following her exit from the show, she decided to pursue a career in boxing in 2022.

Now, the former MW Champion is settling into villa life once again, with her gloves firmly in Shaq Muhammad's ring.

So, while she throws a few punches at her love life, here's everything you need to know about AJ's boxing career - from her notable fights to plans to teach her boxing skills to her fellow islanders.

AJ Bunker pictured winning a fight.
AJ hasn't fought since early 2024. Picture: Instagram

Who has Love Island's AJ Bunker fought?

A year after her villa exit in 2021, AJ began her boxing career. She made her boxing debut in July 2022, where she fought and was defeated by a social media personality in an exhibition fight.

Following her loss, she went on to have two wins and two losses, with her most recent fight taking place in early 2024.

What has Love Island's AJ said about her boxing career?

AJ has proudly documented her boxing career on social media. In 2023, she spoke in detail about her transition into boxing, saying: "From Love Islander to @misfitsboxing champion! Crazy where life takes you! 💖🏆🏝"

She added: "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine myself boxing let alone being a champion!"

The reality TV star finished the caption with a sweet message: "If there’s something out there you want to try, but are nervous or scared, just go for it! You’ll never know unless you put yourself there and try! YOU GOT THIS 🙏💖."

What did AJ say about her boxing career ahead of All Stars?

Ahead of her appearance on All Stars, AJ revealed that she's ready to show everyone that she's "not a doormat", explaining that becoming a boxer has helped her be "more resilient".

When asked by ITV whether she planned to teach any boxing skills to her fellow islanders, she responded: "Yeah, it could be a little flirting technique!

"I want to bring my mitts and boxing gloves out, that would be nice. I do like training and if I’m feeling a certain type of way that's how I like to let out my emotions too."

Read more about Love Island here:

