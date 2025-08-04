Love Island All Stars 3 confirmed for 2026 with major change

4 August 2025, 11:29 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 12:27

Love Island All Stars's Curtis and series one and two winners Casey, Gabby, Molly and Tom
Love Island All Stars's Curtis and series one and two winners Casey, Gabby, Molly and Tom. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

It's been revealed that Love Island: All Stars will return for an extended third series on ITV2 and ITVX in 2026.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island mega fans, this is not a drill, next year a whole new group of Love Island alumni will be heading into the South African villa to try a second (sometimes third and fourth) shot at love.

Love Island All Stars has been a hit with fans but also with relationships too as the likes of Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie met on the first ever series and are still together now, nearly two years later. What's more, Molly Smith and Tom Clare won the first series and are still together, plus Luca Bish and Grace Jackson met on the second All Stars series and are still going strong.

This news comes ahead of the Love Island series 12 final. This year, during Love Island All Stars 2025 there were multiple islanders from last summer's series returning to the show - which means islanders from this current series might even make an appearance.

Ekin-Su and Curtis on Love Island All Stars 2
Ekin-Su and Curtis on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: ITV

Series 12's Helena Ford has already not ruled out going on All Stars as she was asked during her exit interview if she'd ever do the show again, and she replied: "Maybe ask me in a few weeks time!"

What's more is Andrada Pop - from the same season - told our sister station Capital Xtra that she'd do All Stars, explaining: "I wouldn't change a thing, if I were to return in the All Stars series, I wouldn't change a thing.

"I would still be myself and I'm really happy with who I am. I've spent a lot of time and work on building who I am and standing on what I say."

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2
Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking about the return of the spin-off show, creative director Mike Spencer-Hayter said: "Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love.

"We are very excited about series 3 and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series."

Grace and Luca reveal unaired Love Island All Stars moments

And Amanda Stavri, the commissioning editor of reality at ITV, added: "With over 2 billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule.

"We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series."

ITV have also revealed that instead the five week format, it will be returning with six weeks of fun! There hasn't been a confirmed start date but it's likely the show we return in January.

And we hate to break it to you but last year's winner Casey O'Gorman is not on any sort of banned list - so maybe, fourth times a charm?

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does the Love Island final start tonight and how long is it on for?

What you don't know about the Love Island prize money

Love Island winners reveal truth about £50k prize money

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2025? Latest odds revealed

Who's favourite to win Love Island? Latest odds revealed

Love Island OGs Meg and Dejon leave villa after brutal dumping by ex-islanders

Love Island OGs Meg and Dejon dumped after brutal confrontation with ex-islanders

Why did Love Island's Ben and Andrada split?

Why Love Island's Ben and Andrada split explained

Hot On Capital

Jessie J rushed back to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J reveals why she was rushed back to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Love Island's Billykiss says it's "convenient" that Dejon made Meg his girlfriend

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss on if Dejon has a 'game plan'

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Meg Moore's Love Island promo pic.

Where Love Island's Meg Moore is from revealed as fans are left baffled by her accent

Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win

Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who left Love Island last night? Every dumped islander so far

Love Island’s Conor Phillips is finding love in the villa

Love Island’s Conor Phillips: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Megan Forte Clarke is re-entering the villa as a bombshell in the 2025 series

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, and who she was coupled up with in the villa

Here's when Love Island season 12 is predicted to end

When is the Love Island 2025 final? Finish date is closer than you think

Does Belly go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the books

Does Belly go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty teases who Belly ends up with major wedding dress easter egg

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major easter egg in Belly's wedding dress scene

Love Island first look sees Dejon and Meg in explosive argument over Yasmin

Love Island first look sees Dejon and Meg in explosive argument over Yasmin

Are Love Island Ben and Andrada still together?

Are Love Island's Ben and Andrada still together?

Love Island's Dejon and Megan caught 'cheating' days before final

Love Island's Dejon and Megan caught 'cheating' days before final

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Chappell Roan 'The Subway' lyrics meaning

Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'The Subway' lyrics

Love Island's Helena speaks out after being dumped

Love Island's Helena doesn't rule out going on All Stars

Why Love Island's Tommy and Lucy split explained

Why Love Island's Tommy and Lucy split explained

Reneé Rapp BITE ME Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale and more

Reneé Rapp BITE ME Tour - UK dates, venues, tickets, presale and more

Love Island's Harry and Shakira's are back in a couple, but what are their ages?

What is Love Island's Harry and Shakira's age gap?

More Movies & TV News

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney calls out Jeremiah's "sleazy" season 3 behaviour

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney calls out Jeremiah's "sleazy" season 3 behaviour
Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Dumped Love Island star Giorgio set to return in major final week twist

More dumped Love Island stars set to return in major final week twist

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton