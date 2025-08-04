Love Island All Stars 3 confirmed for 2026 with major change

Love Island All Stars's Curtis and series one and two winners Casey, Gabby, Molly and Tom. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

It's been revealed that Love Island: All Stars will return for an extended third series on ITV2 and ITVX in 2026.

Love Island mega fans, this is not a drill, next year a whole new group of Love Island alumni will be heading into the South African villa to try a second (sometimes third and fourth) shot at love.

Love Island All Stars has been a hit with fans but also with relationships too as the likes of Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie met on the first ever series and are still together now, nearly two years later. What's more, Molly Smith and Tom Clare won the first series and are still together, plus Luca Bish and Grace Jackson met on the second All Stars series and are still going strong.

This news comes ahead of the Love Island series 12 final. This year, during Love Island All Stars 2025 there were multiple islanders from last summer's series returning to the show - which means islanders from this current series might even make an appearance.

Ekin-Su and Curtis on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: ITV

Series 12's Helena Ford has already not ruled out going on All Stars as she was asked during her exit interview if she'd ever do the show again, and she replied: "Maybe ask me in a few weeks time!"

What's more is Andrada Pop - from the same season - told our sister station Capital Xtra that she'd do All Stars, explaining: "I wouldn't change a thing, if I were to return in the All Stars series, I wouldn't change a thing.

"I would still be myself and I'm really happy with who I am. I've spent a lot of time and work on building who I am and standing on what I say."

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking about the return of the spin-off show, creative director Mike Spencer-Hayter said: "Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love.

"We are very excited about series 3 and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series."

Grace and Luca reveal unaired Love Island All Stars moments

And Amanda Stavri, the commissioning editor of reality at ITV, added: "With over 2 billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule.

"We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series."

ITV have also revealed that instead the five week format, it will be returning with six weeks of fun! There hasn't been a confirmed start date but it's likely the show we return in January.

And we hate to break it to you but last year's winner Casey O'Gorman is not on any sort of banned list - so maybe, fourth times a charm?

