When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

18 December 2025, 11:15 | Updated: 18 December 2025, 11:16

Love Island All Stars logo.
When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All stars 2026 is officially on the horizon but when is it on? Here's the release date you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The winter of love is officially on the horizon, as Love Island All Stars is reportedly returning very very soon - and we have all the details on when it starts.

From an unexpected new twist to past contestants who are banned from returning, Love Island fans have a plenty to be excited about for All Stars season 3. And if that weren't enough, the rumoured cast of islanders who are planning to take part is already giving us serious drama vibes.

But don't worry - Queen Maya Jama will be back to guide them through the experience as they try to find love once again.

So, when does Love Island All Stars start? Here's the all important date.

Love Island All Stars 2025 cast promo image.
Love Island All Stars 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

According to tabloids, Love Island All Stars will start on Monday, 12th January.

On top of that, ITV have also revealed that the third series will be the longest ever, following last year's series which was the most watched so far.

Although we're yet to confirm who will be heading into the South African villa to find love again, we do know the All Stars rumoured cast is hotting up!

Whitney Adebayo, Remell Ellis-Mullings, Curtis Pritchard, Lana Jenkins and Ronnie Vint are just a few names whose are reportedly going to the villa again.

Casey and Gabby pictured winning All Stars.
Casey and Gabby won All Stars last year. Picture: Instagram

However, in a shocking turn of events, ITV bosses have revealed a list of past contestants that have been "banned" from returning, because they took part in Love Island The Games recently.

A source explained to the tabloids explained the reasoning, saying: “Because Love Island Games S2 broadcast so recently – especially on UK TV – ITV bosses don’t want viewers to get ‘cast fatigue’ by seeing the same old faces pop up on All Stars 3.

"So the idea is that if an Islander appeared on Games series 2, they probably won’t be back on ITV in January.”

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Love Island promo image and islanders pictured looking shocked.

Love Island 2026 set for major shake-up with unexpected new twist

Meg and Dejon pictured smiling together and having a serious conversation in the villa.

Have Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Maya Jama's Love Island: All Star promo image and Casey and Gabby being announced winners.

Love Island bosses have "banned" these past contestants from All Stars

Love Island's Meg and Dejon have addressed their reported split with cryptic posts

Love Island's Meg and Dejon break silence on 'split' with cryptic posts

Hot On Capital

KJ Apa sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

KJ Apa's voice is completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

Danny pictured at his audition and with posing with December 10.

Who is Danny from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

Taylor Swift took two weeks to handwrite letters to her Eras Tour crew

How much did Taylor Swift give her Eras Tour dancers as a bonus?

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

Nicolas audition for The Next Act and pictured with December 10 bandmates.

Who is Nicholas from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Cruz pictured on The Next Act and the boyband posing together.

Who is Cruz from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Angry Ginge's promo image and his mum and sister pictured on I'm A Celeb.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge speaks out on his sister's past mental health struggles

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out on Netflix

Josh pictured during his audition on The Next Act and December 10 promo image.

Who is Josh from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene
December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'

December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
Natalie Tippett has responded to backlash over her relationship with David Harbour

'Madeline' from Lily Allen's album responds to hate over David Harbour relationship

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Angry Ginge's promo image a pictured with Lisa Riley on a live stream.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge confesses secret crush on "beautiful" campmate

Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10

Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band

More Movies & TV News

Leigh and Davide pictured smiling at a red carpet event and Keye looking angry on MAFS.

MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

Simon Cowell and his new boy band 'December 10'

Simon Cowell's new boy band name 'December 10' has One Direction fans divided

Is there a Cheetah Girls 4 movie being made? The Cheetah Girls 4 rumours explained

Will there be a Cheetah Girls 4? The new movie rumours explained

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Here's when new episodes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary come out

Are there more Taylor Swift documentary episodes? When the next episodes come out

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton