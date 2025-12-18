When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All stars 2026 is officially on the horizon but when is it on? Here's the release date you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The winter of love is officially on the horizon, as Love Island All Stars is reportedly returning very very soon - and we have all the details on when it starts.

From an unexpected new twist to past contestants who are banned from returning, Love Island fans have a plenty to be excited about for All Stars season 3. And if that weren't enough, the rumoured cast of islanders who are planning to take part is already giving us serious drama vibes.

But don't worry - Queen Maya Jama will be back to guide them through the experience as they try to find love once again.

So, when does Love Island All Stars start? Here's the all important date.

Read more: Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

According to tabloids, Love Island All Stars will start on Monday, 12th January.

On top of that, ITV have also revealed that the third series will be the longest ever, following last year's series which was the most watched so far.

Although we're yet to confirm who will be heading into the South African villa to find love again, we do know the All Stars rumoured cast is hotting up!

Whitney Adebayo, Remell Ellis-Mullings, Curtis Pritchard, Lana Jenkins and Ronnie Vint are just a few names whose are reportedly going to the villa again.

Casey and Gabby won All Stars last year. Picture: Instagram

However, in a shocking turn of events, ITV bosses have revealed a list of past contestants that have been "banned" from returning, because they took part in Love Island The Games recently.

A source explained to the tabloids explained the reasoning, saying: “Because Love Island Games S2 broadcast so recently – especially on UK TV – ITV bosses don’t want viewers to get ‘cast fatigue’ by seeing the same old faces pop up on All Stars 3.

"So the idea is that if an Islander appeared on Games series 2, they probably won’t be back on ITV in January.”

Read more about Love Island here: