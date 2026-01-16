Love Island All Stars' Shaq finally reveals real reason for Tanya split

16 January 2026, 16:30

Love Island's Shaq All Stars promo image and pictured posing with ex Tanya.
Love Island's Shaq finally addresses real reason for Tanya split. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Shaq Muhammad has finally revealed the real reason for his split with Tanya Manhenga after cheating rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It appears that what happens in Miami doesn't stay in Miami, as Love Island All Stars contestant Shaq Muhammad has revealed for the first time the real reason behind his split with ex-girlfriend Tanya Manhenga.

Shaq made his Love Island debut in 2023 on the winter series of the show. He coupled up with Tanya early on, the pair made it all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place. They were together for just over a year before sadly announcing their split.

Over a year after their split, Shaq opened up on day 1 of All Stars about the real reason behind their breakup.

Shaq and Tanya pictured outside the villa in 2023.
Shaq and Tanya made it to the final in 2023. Picture: ITV

Shaq was asked by fellow All Stars contestant Belle Hassan how long he has been single. He replied: "About a year and a half now."

Belle then followed up with another question, asking him why did he split from ex Tanya. He explained: "It's a long story. So... I went on holiday to Miami. Got a lap dance."

He continued: "Obviously, I'm fighting for the relationship. I'm saying obviously I was wrong for that, but I felt like it was something we can get past. She was like 'No', which I was like, 'Fair enough.'"

Although Shaq was initially worried about Belle's reaction, she quickly put his nerves at ease, telling him "your past doesn't define you". She jokingly added that if it were her, she would have turned up in Miami and started stripping.

Before their split, it was reported that Tanya had unfollowed Shaq on Instagram because of his "behaviour" while on holiday in Miami.

Tanya later hinted that Shaq had cheated. He admitted that although he had "disrespected her boundaries", he denied sleeping with anyone else, calling the situation "very very jarring".

In an Instagram story, Shaq said: "While I was in Miami and on holiday I did certain things that disrespected her boundaries and I can hold my hands up to that.

"But in terms of actually sleeping with someone, that never happened. When stuff like this comes up it's just very, very jarring."

Love Island's Shaq talking to Belle on All Stars
Love Island's Shaq talking to Belle on All Stars. Picture: ITV

However, after the conversation, fans realised that the breakup story Shaq told Belle had changed from what he said in his intro VT.

In Shaq's intro VT, he claimed his split with Tanya was because he called another girl “beautiful” whilst they were still together. Yet, he told Belle that a lap dance in Miami had been the reason for their split.

Many fans took to Instagram to share their frustration of Shaq changing his story, one commented: "Lap dance or calling someone beautiful which one is it."

Another wrote: "I’m confused, this was different to what was said 😨."

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
