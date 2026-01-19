How much are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast paid?

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid even more this year. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Are you paid to go on Love Island? Here's how much the Love Island All Stars cast are paid to go on the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars welcomed back some of the biggest and best stars of the show including Whitney Adebayo, Millie Court, Ciaran Davies, Shaq Muhammad and more.

Last year for the second All Star series, the likes of Casey O'Gorman, Luca Bish and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu delivered on the entertainment.

However, after already serving many years in the spot light thanks to their Love Island fame, these islanders don't return to the villa for free - so, how much are they getting paid?

The islanders see a big increase in their pay packets from their original series and still have the opportunity to win the £50k prize money.

Here's how much the cast of Love Island are getting paid for the All Stars series.

The OG girls arriving on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast paid?

According to reports, the cast of the 2024 and 2025 series were paid around £2,000 a week to appear on the show. That means, if they lasted the full five weeks, they could earn a tidy little £10,000.

However, this year (2026) it's been reported that the islanders are being paid as much as £3,500 a week. That works out at £500 a day, but they also get one day off a week.

After the first season started airing a source revealed: “Everyone is being treated the same on Love Island: All Stars, there was no negotiation for stars of the show to take part despite their status and fan base."

During the 2025 series a source told the tabloids: "The All Stars cast all earn £2,000 a week to appear on the series, so if they stay in for the whole run, they’ll bank just over £8,000.

"Obviously it’s more than they’d earn doing a regular job, but as far as reality TV salaries go, it’s not that huge. They could earn a lot more on other shows like Strictly or Celebrity Masterchef, and it’s certainly not as lucrative as the club PAs or the money they rake in from Instagram ads.

"The reason they sign up, however, is nothing to do with the money – it’s great exposure which allows them to cash in when they leave the villa."

Charlie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

How much do people usually get paid to appear on Love Island?

For the usual cast members, applying for Love Island means leaving behind your normal job and life for a few weeks in the sun looking for love. In this case, it's more about ITV covering expenses rather than paying an actual salary.

So, on a normal series of Love Island, contestants are paid around £375 a week which is typically used to cover rent and bills during their time on the show.

There is of course that lovely prize fund of £50,000 at the end too should the public vote you their number one.

Read more about Love Island here: