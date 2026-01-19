How much are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast paid?

19 January 2026, 14:23

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid even more this year
Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid even more this year. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Are you paid to go on Love Island? Here's how much the Love Island All Stars cast are paid to go on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars welcomed back some of the biggest and best stars of the show including Whitney Adebayo, Millie Court, Ciaran Davies, Shaq Muhammad and more.

Last year for the second All Star series, the likes of Casey O'Gorman, Luca Bish and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu delivered on the entertainment.

However, after already serving many years in the spot light thanks to their Love Island fame, these islanders don't return to the villa for free - so, how much are they getting paid?

The islanders see a big increase in their pay packets from their original series and still have the opportunity to win the £50k prize money.

Here's how much the cast of Love Island are getting paid for the All Stars series.

The OG girls arriving on Love Island All Stars 2026
The OG girls arriving on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast paid?

According to reports, the cast of the 2024 and 2025 series were paid around £2,000 a week to appear on the show. That means, if they lasted the full five weeks, they could earn a tidy little £10,000.

However, this year (2026) it's been reported that the islanders are being paid as much as £3,500 a week. That works out at £500 a day, but they also get one day off a week.

After the first season started airing a source revealed: “Everyone is being treated the same on Love Island: All Stars, there was no negotiation for stars of the show to take part despite their status and fan base."

During the 2025 series a source told the tabloids: "The All Stars cast all earn £2,000 a week to appear on the series, so if they stay in for the whole run, they’ll bank just over £8,000.

"Obviously it’s more than they’d earn doing a regular job, but as far as reality TV salaries go, it’s not that huge. They could earn a lot more on other shows like Strictly or Celebrity Masterchef, and it’s certainly not as lucrative as the club PAs or the money they rake in from Instagram ads.

"The reason they sign up, however, is nothing to do with the money – it’s great exposure which allows them to cash in when they leave the villa."

Charlie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars 2026
Charlie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

How much do people usually get paid to appear on Love Island?

For the usual cast members, applying for Love Island means leaving behind your normal job and life for a few weeks in the sun looking for love. In this case, it's more about ITV covering expenses rather than paying an actual salary.

So, on a normal series of Love Island, contestants are paid around £375 a week which is typically used to cover rent and bills during their time on the show.

There is of course that lovely prize fund of £50,000 at the end too should the public vote you their number one.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Casey O'Gorman was quick to respond to Samie Elishi on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Casey called "messy" for response to Samie going on All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island's Shaq All Stars promo image and pictured posing with ex Tanya.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq finally reveals real reason for Tanya split

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022

Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster reportedly split after twins' SMA diagnosis

Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby!

Perrie Edwards announces birth of her second baby with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for 'Kiss All the Time. Disco,How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

More Movies & TV News

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton