Love Island All Stars start date is finally confirmed with major format change

Love Island All Stars 2026 start date is confirmed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The wait is over! ITV have confirmed a new start date for Love Island All Stars after a major delay due to wildfires in South Africa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 was set to start on Monday 12th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, however due to wildfires in South Africa the start date was postponed.

On Saturday 10th January, ITV shared a statement saying: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

Now, after days of speculation, ITV have officially revealed the start date for the third season of Love Island All Stars - and they've added some major news about a change to scheduling this weekend.

The lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island All Stars is officially returning to our screens for its third series on Thursday 15th January at 9pm!

Following delays, ITV released a statement saying: "The wait is over... Love Island: All Stars launches tomorrow night (Thursday 15th January) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX."

And they even shared some major news for viewers, adding: "Plus, for the first time ever, there'll be an extra full episode on Saturday night (17th Jan) at 9pm, too."

The news came with a video of the show's host Maya Jama saying: "Hi everyone, I've got some very exciting news. I can officially announce, exclusively, that we are back up and running. Yay!

"I'm obviously in glam, I'm going to go to the villa and start filming in a minute, and you can watch us on ITV tomorrow night (Thursday) at 9pm."

Read more about Love Island here: