Love Island first look sees Movie Night send the villa into chaos

"This is going to get… messy," Millie Court says.

6 February 2026, 12:45 | Updated: 6 February 2026, 12:47

Love Island All Stars 2026 Movie Night
Love Island All Stars 2026 Movie Night. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars Movie Night is officially here! Here's what's set to go down among the islanders as Scott and Sean's feud continues, and Samie and Lucinda get heated, again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tensions have been high in the Love Island All Stars villa this week. After Belle Hassan and Tommy Bradley's trip to Villa USA saw them return to the villa single, since their respective partners Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford had decided to explore their connection, things started to spiral downwards.

Then came a shocking recoupling that saw US bombshell Sher Suarez steal Scott van-der-Sluis from Leanne Amanning in a ballsy move. And now, after Samie Elishi and Lucinda's feud worsened after a game of 'Snog, Marry, Pie', things are getting even more heated in the villa as the tapes roll in for Movie Night.

Fans were hoping for Movie Night to come soon as they hoped Sher would see Scott call her his "side quest", but now with movies titled; Free Millie, How to Lose Leanne in Ten Days, Some like it Scott, The Sean Identity, There’s Something About Samie, Tommy Dearest and Lucinda’s Web - it looks like things are even more dramatic than viewers could have imagined.

Love Island All Stars boys in shock during Movie Night
Love Island All Stars boys in shock during Movie Night. Picture: ITV

In the first look at tonight's episode, Jack Keating gets heat for his 'American hat trick'. Ciaran quips: "He’s a four leaf clover in the US villa!"

Plus, Scott and Sean watch all of their arguments play out on the big screen. And Scott witnesses some comments that Sean made behind his back, which prompts them to reignite their feud. As they begin to bicker again, Whitney says: "Can I change the channel please?"

Later, Belle and Sean see what each other were up to whilst in separate villas as Tommy’s true feelings about Sean come to light.

With the girls, Lucinda and Samie’s feud continues as they get caught in an argument over the final movie.

Love Island All Stars girls in shock during movie night
Love Island All Stars girls in shock during movie night. Picture: ITV

And if that wasn't enough, that certainly isn't all folks as the show's host Maya Jama makes a leading lady entrance and asks the cast if they're ready for a plot twist.

This comes after the public were asked to vote for their favourite couple, which means a dumping might be on the cards.

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

