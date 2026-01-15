What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

Love Island All Stars have a new schedule following major wildfires. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

After a postponed launch due to wildfires in South Africa, Love Island All Stars is back with a brand-new schedule.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The time has finally come, Love Island All Stars 2026 is back and set to start Thursday 15th January, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX - and it comes with a new schedule following the major delay.

Just days before the hugely-anticipated launch of season 3, ITV shared a statement confirming that the start date would be postponed due to wildfires in South Africa.

However, less than a week later, ITV announced the new official start date, along with some major news about a change to the show's scheduling this weekend. So here's everything you need to know about what nights Love Island All Stars will be on.

Maya Jama is back to host All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

What nights is Love Island All Stars on?

The first episode of Love All Stars season 3 is set to air on Thursday 15th January at 9pm.

There'll be an another episode on Friday 16th January at 9pm. Then, for the first time ever, there'll be an extra bonus episode on Saturday 17th January at 9pm.

All Stars will then follow it's usual 9pm schedule on:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Sunday

After the bonus episode on January 17th, Saturday nights will return to airing Love Island: Unseen Bits - the first one coming January 24th.

Here's the OG lineup fro Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Following major delays to this series' schedule, the show's host Maya Jama was the one to confirm the revised start date.

In a post on Instagram, she said: "Hi everyone, I've got some very exciting news. I can officially announce, exclusively, that we are back up and running. Yay!

"I'm obviously in glam, I'm going to go to the villa and start filming in a minute, and you can watch us on ITV tomorrow night (Thursday) at 9pm."

Read more about Love Island here: