Love Island All Stars' first four rumoured bombshells have been revealed

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first four bombshells of the season. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars 2026 is rumoured to see four new bombshells enter the villa early as they've reportedly already jet off to South Africa.

It appears that the first four bombshells set to be unleashed on Love Island All Stars 2026 have been 'revealed' ahead of the series launch on Monday 12th January - and they’re already ready to shake up the villa.

It's been reported that four famous faces have already jetted off to sunny South Africa and are waiting patiently in the wings for their dramatic villa debut.

A source has said: “Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples."

So, we won't keep you waiting, here are the four bombshells who are said to to be dropped into the Love Island villa early on in the series.

Samie Elishi is set to return for to the Love Island villa for a third time. Picture: Instagram

Samie Elishi

Age: 25

Love Island series: Season 9 (2023) and All Stars 2 (2025)

Instagram: @samieelishi

Samie first appeared on Love Island in 2023. She left the show with now-ex boyfriend Tom Clare, but after a month in the outside world, they split.

Looking for a second chance at love, she returned as a bombshell on All Stars 2025 and explored a connection with Luca Bish, which was short-lived when she was dumped after just five days in the villa.

Scott van-der-Sluis first appeared on Love Island in 2023. . Picture: Instagram

Scott van-der-Sluis

Age: 24

Love Island series: Season 10 (2023), Love Island USA, and Love Island Games

Instagram: @scottvds17

Scott isn't new to the Love Island franchise. The Welsh lad first made his villa debut in 2023, staying for most of the season before being dumped just before the final. Following his exit, he appeared on the USA version but lasted only a week.

He then competed on the international spin‑off, Love Island Games, entering later in the series and being dumped after just a few days. Here's hoping fourth times a charm!

Olivia Hawkins appeared on All Stars last year. . Picture: Instagram

Olivia 'Liv' Hawkins

Age: 30

Love Island series: Season 9 (2023) and All Stars 2 (2025)

Instagram: @livhawkinss

Liv first appeared on Love Island winter series in 2023, she left the villa with Maxwell Samuda. However, their relationship came to an abrupt end once they returned to the outside world.

She went on to appear on All Stars last year, where she explored a connection with Blazin' Squad star Marcel Sommerville. The pair were one of the first couples to be dumped from the villa and ultimately split soon after their exit.

Ronnie Vint made his Love Island debut in 2024. . Picture: Instagram

Ronnie Vint

Age: 29

Love Island series: Season 11 (2024) and All Stars 2 (2025)

Instagram: @ronnievint

The semi‑professional footballer made his Love Island debut in 2024 on season 11. He fell head over heels for Harriet Blackmore, however following their dumping on day 26, the pair struggled to make their relationship work on the outside world.

When she arrived as a bombshell on All Stars, the pair reconnected again, and had an on‑off relationship once they returned to the outside world.

These bombshell claims are all according to a tabloid source, and ITV have not given any comment on these claims.

