Who's favourite to win Love Island All Stars 2026? Latest odds revealed

18 February 2026, 20:45

Millie pictured in the pool and Lucinda and Sean looking at each other.
Who's favourite to win Love Island All Stars? Latest odds revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

As Love Island All Stars 2026 nears the final episode, which couple is favourite to win? Here are the latest betting odds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 has well and truly been the gift that keeps on giving during these cold winter months but with the finale in sight, only one couple can be crowned the winner and take home the £50,000 prize pot... So who will it be?

Currently, Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone, Millie Court and Zac Woodworth, Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders, Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis, Belle Hassan and Harrison Solomon, and Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley are all in with a chance of making it to the final and winning the show.

Last year, Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman won the show with 33.37% votes. In close second were Grace Jackson and Luca Bish with 30.38%, while Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard came in third with 21.74% votes.

With a dramatic season coming to an end, who's your favourite to win this year?

Ciaran and Samie pictured looking shocked.
Ciaran and Samie are fan-favourites. Picture: ITV

At the time of writing, Lucinda and Sean are the favourites to win (13/8) and they're closely followed by Samie and Ciaran (13/4) who are the second favourites to win, according to Odds Checker.

  • Lucinda and Sean 13/8
  • Samie and Ciaran 13/4
  • Millie and Zac 17/10
  • Whitney and Yamen 20/1

These odds aren’t so surprising, as a recent public vote saw Lucinda and Sean voted the public’s favourite couple, and they recently became boyfriend and girlfriend which has subsequently divided viewers.

Yamen and Whitney knew each other least in a recent game.
Yamen and Whitney knew each other least in a recent game. Picture: ITV

Although we're yet to have our confirmed finalists, viewers have watched some intense dumping so far. For example, Charlie Frederick was shockingly dumped by Millie after just a week of getting to know him, as she noticed a few "red flags".

Meanwhile, dumped islanders Curtis and Kyra Lizama’s left the villa as an item, but not long later, Curtis shared an Instagram post that suggested things weren’t as they seemed.

We'll keep this page updated with the latest Love Island All Stars 2026 odds.

