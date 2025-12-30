Love Island exes rumoured to reunite on All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 is set for some awkward and heartbreaking reunions according to the rumoured list of exes set for the cast.

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the Love Island exes rumoured to reunite on Love Island All Stars 2026...

Love Island All Stars 2026 is just around the corner, and if the teaser asking "who's got unfinished business?" wasn't a clue, we're here to tell you that rumour has it a few exes will be coming face-to-face in the upcoming series.

The first-ever Love Island All Stars saw exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones come back together in a heart-wrenching reunion. While fans were hoping they'd rekindle their romance, Molly went on to win the show with her now-fiancé Tom Clare.

Then, in 2025, Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint were thrown back together by the Love Island Gods and that time around, things worked out as they rekindled their romance and left the show as a an item. The pair did later split though.

So, in 2026, which exes are we set to see reunite in the South African villa? Here are all the couples who have split and are rumoured to be on the show.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad came four on Love Island in 2023. Picture: Instagram

According to the tabloids, both Tanya and Shaq are in talks to return for Love Island All Stars.

Tanya and Shaq were a popular couple from the Winter edition of Love Island. They finished in fourth place but split in December 2024, nearly a year after they met.

After the split, Tanya accused Shaq of cheating during their relationship. Shaq denied this but admitted: “While I was in Miami and on holiday, I did certain things that disrespected her boundaries, and I can hold my hands up to that.

"But in terms of actually sleeping with someone or doing anything sexual, that never happened."

Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood

Lauren and Harrison at the NTAs 2025. Picture: Instagram

Soon after Harrison and Lauren's split went public, a source told the tabloids: "The break-up is still very fresh, but Harrison knows that there is a limited window to take these opportunities and he is keen for another go in the villa. “

"He and Lauren didn’t work out, but who knows, perhaps she will return to the villa too and they will give things another go?

"All Stars has precedent for sending in exes, so we’ll see what happens. Either way, Harrison is a handsome boy so he’ll have no shortage of admirers in the villa."

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Liam and Millie's second split was announced at the start of September. Picture: Instagram

This is going to be a tough watch if true as Millie and Liam's split is still pretty raw. The Love Island 2021 winners split for the second time in September after struggling to make long distance work.

But Millie recently said the "press chat absolute f----- b-------" in a Snapchat post after the Daily Mail claimed: "Millie is one of the first stars to sign up for Love Island: All Stars this year, and she's a brilliant contestant. She's a former winner and has only recently split from ex Liam, who could even make a surprise appearance in the villa alongside her.

"After spending a few weeks feeling heartbroken over their breakup, Millie has never felt better, she's confident and in a great headspace. When producers came calling, she knew she had unfinished business with the show, so returning was a no-brainer."

What's more is Liam is believed to have 'soft-launched' his new relationship in December after he shared a note that said "Dear Liam & guest". So it's likely the rumours are wrong but crazier things have happened in the Love Island universe.

Alima Gagigo and Remell Mullins

Alima Gagigo and Remell Mullins were in a short-lived couple on Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

While they aren't officially "exes" they are villa exes after being in a couple in the Majorcan villa last summer. But things were short-lived for the pair after Remell shared a bed with bombshell Poppy Harrison.

Now, a source has told the tabloids: "Alima and Remell had a bumpy time in the villa after starting off strong and then his head got turned, but now they are set to come face to face again as both are in the mix to enter the All Stars villa.

"At the moment the starting line up isn’t finalised, so it’s not clear who will be an OG and who will be a bombshell, but it will be super awkward for the pair to be sharing a roof again."

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint had an on-again off-again relationship. Picture: Getty

Yep, again. After rekindling their romance on last year's All Stars and narrowly missing the final, Ronnie and Harriett have been rumoured to return for the upcoming season.

But just because they are both rumoured to go into the villa, doesn't mean they'll get back together - at least fans hope not after their on-again off-again relationship stayed dominating the press for most of 2025.

Which infamous Love Island exes would you like to see on All Stars?

Love Island: All Stars starts Monday 12th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

