Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

16 January 2026, 17:19

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.
Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Bombshells, love triangles and shock recouplings are on the horizon for the Love Island All Star cast, so who is currently coupled up with who? Here's the latest.

After a delayed launch, Love Island All Stars finally hit our screens on Thursday night (15th Jan) and it sure didn't disappoint, with flirty friends crossing paths, an awkward reunion, and a dramatic bombshell entrance.

To kick-start the series, the show's presenter Maya Jama met this year's lineup, which included a familiar faces like Millie Court, Tommy Bradley, Helena Ford, Charlie Frederick - who's had quite the transformation - Leanne Amaning, and Jack Keating.

The first challenge of the season, 'Good or No Good', saw the girls kiss a boy and give a 'good' sash if they thought he would be good for them. Then the girls gave a 'no good' sash to the boy they thought would be bad for them.

Maya revealed later that the game was irrelevant, as the public had already decided who would be good for them to couple with, and she would share the results that evening.

Love Island presenter Maya Jama pictured with All Star contestants.
Love Island presenter Maya Jama met the All Star contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars?

The first coupling of All Stars season 3 was decided for by the public. Here's are the first couples of the show:

  • Whitney Adebayo and Jack Keating
  • Millie Court and Ciaran Davies
  • Helena Ford and Charlie Frederick
  • Jess Harding and Tommy Bradley
  • Leanne Amaning (single)
  • Shaq Muhammad (single)
  • Belle Hassan (single)
  • Sean Stone (single)

Once the couples were confirmed, Scott van-der-Sluise made his bombshell entrance. He had to choose which couples he thought were 'No Good' - he picked Sean and Belle, and Shaq and Leanne, meaning they were immediately separated.

