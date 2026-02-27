Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together and who's split? Here's the relationship status of the series three finalists.

After nearly six weeks, five couples made it to the Love Island All Stars series three final; Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning, Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford, Millie Court and Zac Woodworth, and Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders.

Samie and Ciaran won the show and the £50,000 prize money, with Zac and Millie as their runners-up with 12% less of the public vote. Leanne and Scott came third, Lucinda and Sean fourth, and Whitney and Yamen in fifth.

Now that their villa bubble has been popped - which couples are still going strong and who's already split? Here's what we know.

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

The Love Island All Stars 2026 finalists. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Whitney and Yamen still together?

Yes, when they left the villa, LA-based Yamen even said on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast that they were "heading towards" boyfriend and girlfriend.

"At this age you've got to thing about, 'do our lives align, do our lifestyles align, do out families like each other' xyz. I think things are definitely heading in that direction but we're excited to get outside and see how things go," he explained.

Yamen and Whitney on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Yes, the pair made things official in the villa so they left in fourth place as boyfriend and girlfriend. During the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, the pair even joked that a proposal could be coming soon.

On their future, Lucinda said: "We want to enjoy loving each other." And Sean added: "I feel like things move fast in here [the villa] and when I love someone, it moves fast on the outside.. I just feel like on the outside it's going to be amazing."

As expected, pair are already making adorable TikToks together, with one captioned: "It rained in my head for so long but now look at all these flowers."

Sean and Lucinda on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Leanne and Scott still together?

Yes! After returning to the UK, Scott - who's been on Love Island four times - posted a nice little sign off to his dating show days, saying: "Final chapter. Fairytale ending."

The pair have spoken often and fondly about seeing each other's family and friends. With Scott based in Wales, Leanne has already declared she's ready and rearing to head their for a holiday.

Leanne and Scott on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Millie and Zac still together?

They are indeed! The runners-up are still very much loved up.

After leaving the villa, Millie took to Instagram to say: "I vowed 2026 would be the year I chose me, pushed myself out of my comfort zone, start a new chapter and also travel the world in the last year of my 20s.

"I wasn’t sure whether all stars was the right decision for me but I can now say it was the best decision I could’ve made because I met my Zac ❤️ (and he’s American!? omg blushing)."

Zac returned to the UK with Millie and headed straight to meet her family and friends. They are planning to do a tour of The States over the summer.

Millie and Zac on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Samie and Ciaran still together?

We are happy to confirm that Love Island All Stars series three winners Samie and Ciaran are still together!

The pair were lost for words when it was announced they'd won the show, but after returning to the UK, Ciaran spoke about his second Love Island journey and said: "I’ve met great people, and most importantly, an incredible girl 💙"

Samie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

