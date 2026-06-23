Love Island All Stars 2026 couple confirm split

Love Island All Stars 2026 has seen another couple split. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

After meeting on the show together four months ago, another Love Island All Stars couple has confirmed they've broken up due to long-distance issues.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some brilliant couples this year from Whitney and Yamen to Lucinda and Sean but sadly, another pair have confirmed their split.

After meeting in the South African villa, Jack Keating and Sher Suarez struck up an unlikely connection and despite not fully committing to one another ion the TV show, they stuck at their relationship even when they were dumped.

But now, just four months after meeting, Jack has confirmed their romance is officially over. Speaking to Goss.ie, he said: "Obviously the long distance thing is a bit of an issue, but no, we’re good friends.

"We kind of gave it a go on the outside of the villa, but she’s in Miami, I’m in Dublin, it’s kind of two separate worlds right now. So yeah, just friends, back in the single game, it’s been great, happy to be back."

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought Sher and Jack together. Picture: ITV

Not keen to give too much away regarding the circumstances of the split, he explained: "It kind of just ended. It’s just one of them things, we tried. It’s kind of a long distance thing.

"Yeah, it’s kind of all I’m going to say right now."

Sher is yet to address the Love Island split herself but is now back in Miami.

Jack and Sher's relationship isn't the only one to end since the show ended in February as Belle and Harrison also confirmed they broke up just weeks after the final.

More surprisingly, Millie and Zac also revealed they were over in May 2026, a break up Love Island fans certainly didn't expect.

Jack Keating confirmed long distance became an issue for him a Sher Suarez. Picture: Jack Keating/Instagram

However, with him living in Arizona and her in Essex, they admitted that long distance dating wasn't for them.

Lucinda and Sean, Whitney and Yamen and Scott and Leanne are still together from All Stars 2026.

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